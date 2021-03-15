Oscar nominations 2021: Full list and where you can stream Academy Award nominees now

The Oscar nominations 2021 list is out and topped by early awards seasons favorites Nomadland, Minari, Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank. In a year when many movie theaters were closed, streaming services have stepped in to dominate the nominations. Movie lovers can watch many of the 2021 Oscar nominees streaming via Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more.

The 93rd Academy Awards are set for April 25, more than two months later than initially scheduled. The ceremony will still take place in-person from several locations, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominees Monday morning. The list included the historic inclusion of two women in the Best Director category, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. One Night in Miami was shut out of the Best Picture race, while its first-time director Regina King did not make through along with Fennell and Zhao. Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster did not get a nod, nor did child actor Alan Kim for his adorable turn in Minari. And Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was almost completely blanked.

Here's the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online.

Best Picture

The Father (on VOD March 26)

(on VOD March 26) Judas and the Black Messiah (left HBO Max on March 14)

(left HBO Max on March 14) Mank (Netflix)

(Netflix) Minari (VOD)

(VOD) Nomadland (Hulu)

(Hulu) Promising Young Woman (VOD)

(VOD) Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round (Hulu)

(Hulu) David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

(Netflix) Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

(Hulu) Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

(Netflix) Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime Video)

(Amazon Prime Video) Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

(Netflix) Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller Nomadland

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

Screenplay by Kemp Powers The White Tiger (Netflix)

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah:

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas Minari

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Written by Lee Isaac Chung Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Written by Emerald Fennell Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best International Film

Another Round (Hulu)

Denmark

(Hulu) Denmark Better Days (VOD)

Hong Kong

(VOD) Hong Kong Collective (VOD)

Romania

(VOD) Romania The Man Who Sold His Skin (not available)

Tunisia

(not available) Tunisia Quo Vadis, Aida? (not available)

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective (VOD)

(VOD) Crip Camp (Netflix)

(Netflix) The Mole Agent (Hulu)

(Hulu) My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

(Netflix) Time (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sean Bobbitt

Sean Bobbitt Mank

Erik Messerschmidt

Erik Messerschmidt News of the World (VOD)

Dariusz Wolski

(VOD) Dariusz Wolski Nomadland

Joshua James Richards

Joshua James Richards The Trial of the Chicago 7

Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

The Father

Yorgos Lamprinos

Yorgos Lamprinos Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

Frédéric Thoraval Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet (VOD)

Best Costume Design

Emma (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) Pinocchio (VOD)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Terence Blanchard

(Netflix) Terence Blanchard Mank

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Minari

Emile Mosseri

Emile Mosseri News of the World

James Newton Howard

James Newton Howard Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

(Netflix) Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix)

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

(Netflix) Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Sound

Greyhound (Apple TV Plus)

(Apple TV Plus) Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects