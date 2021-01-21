OnePlus Watch will have two versions — and it’s about to launch

The OnePlus Watch has just taken another important step towards launch, but we've also learned that there will be a pair of watches available.

The evidence is an image taken from the listings of Indian regulator BIS, and was posted on Twitter by Mukul "stufflistings" Sharma on Twitter. This registration only applies to India, but we're expecting the Watch to launch worldwide so this should herald more regulatory appearances, or even launches, in other countries like the U.S. and U.K. soon.

There are two models mentioned in the listing; W501GB and W301GB. We don't have any specific guesses to make based on existing information or leaks on what these two models refer to. However based on common smartwatches varieties, these different codes could relate to watches with different face sizes, or perhaps ones with different connectivity; such as a Bluetooth-only model and another that works with LTE.

Yes! The OnePlus Watch is indeed coming very soon to India. Have spotted the 2 variants (W501GB,W301GB) on the Indian BIS certification website.Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/I0tQBmGBdOJanuary 21, 2021

For software, OnePlus has said it's working with Google's Wear OS, but is making modifications. Pete Lau specifically mentioned in one interview that "interoperability" as a priority, which sounds like OnePlus wants to add more integrations between the Watch and its phones than Wear OS supports by default.

If fitness bands are more your thing, then we're also anticipating an immanent launch for the OnePlus Band. This is assumed to be a cheaper counterpart to the Watch, while offering the key health-tracking features that you need to monitor your exercise regime.

The launch date for the OnePlus Watch is a little unclear, beyond it being teased for a release early this year. The obvious launch window would be around April/May, when we expect the OnePlus 9 to be revealed. However, OnePlus may decide to show off the Watch and Band at a separate showcase, since this is what the company has done with brand new product types, such as the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus TV, in the past.