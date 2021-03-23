OnePlus Watch unveiled: Release date, price, features and battery life

The OnePlus Watch is an all-new, $159 smartwatch that offers OnePlus customers an effortless accessory for their smartphones.

OnePlus's first smartwatch just debuted alongside the company's latest flagship handsets, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus Watch is loaded with features we've come to expect on the best smartwatches, including fitness tracking and blood oxygen monitoring, plus a week-long battery life.

It also runs a real-time operating system (RTOS), and can be used to answer phone calls. In fact, for the price, the OnePlus Watch is shaping up to be one of the best cheap smartwatches that wants to keep ups with pricier alternatives like the Fitbit Sense and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Since the OnePlus Watch is only compatible with Android phones, it's not really an Apple Watch Series 6 alternative, but it's still a formidable opponent to top-shelf wearables on paper. Of course, we'll need to test it ourselves to see how it performs. Until then, here's everything there is to know about the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Watch on March 23. It will become available to purchase on April 14.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch price

The OnePlus Watch is marketed much like OnePlus’ phones, which attempt to deliver premium features for less than what comparable flagship phones cost. At just $159, it's one of the least expensive smartwatches ever released by top smartphone maker.

You can usually find the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 with the best Apple Watch deals, making it the most comparable big-name smartwatch to OnePlus's in terms of price. The Fitbit Versa Lite and a number of Amazfit's smartwatches are less popular models, but also fall in the OnePlus Watch's price tier.

OnePlus Watch design

At a glance, you might think you’re looking at a picture of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2. Both share the round face, rubber strap that tucks into itself and two buttons on the right hand side. The curved glass is 2.5 inches in diameter, while the 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen is on par with the size of the Apple Watch 6's squircle display.

According to OnePlus, users will have over 50 watch faces to choose from. The included fluoroelastomer bands will also be interchangeable, with support for third-party styles to customize the overall look of the watch.

As for durability, the OnePlus Watch is rated for 5 ATM water resistance, which means it can withstand wear up to 164 feet.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch features

The OnePlus Watch supports a number of health monitoring features, including 110 workout modes and 15 professional fitness modes. It also packs a step counter, accelerometer, blood oxygen sensor and continuous heart rate monitor. It tracks your sleep, and even sends you breath and stand notifications, too.

When you're on the go for workouts, you can bring up to 500 songs with you thats to the watch's built-in storage. The OnePlus Watch also has on-board GPS, so it can track your location and route your run or walk path, even when you leave your phone behind.

As for smartwatch features, OnePlus's proprietary smartwatch OS allows third party app downloads via Google Play. When paired to your Android phone (Android 6.5 or newer,) the OnePlus Watch can be used to respond to text messages or answer phone calls. The OnePlus Watch isn't compatible with iPhones at this time.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Watch battery life

OnePlus estimates that its smartwatch's battery life lasts one week on a single charge. That's a longer battery life than the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which last up to 18 hours and 2 days, respectively.

When it needs to charge, the OnePlus Watch can achieve "all-day" power in just 5 minutes of charging thanks to Warp Charge, while 20 minutes of charging is all you'll need for a week’s power. We'll need to put these claims to the test, though.

OnePlus Watch outlook

Entering a saturated smartwatch market, the OnePlus Watch will need to deliver on everything it promises and then some. The price is enticing, but as a smartwatch designed to complement a competitive line of smartphones, the OnePlus Watch should bring a seamless experience that doesn't make users envious of the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 or any of Fitbit smartwatches.

How well the OnePlus Watch's fitness tracking and battery life perform will have a lot to do with the company finding success with its first smartwatch. In the meantime, be sure to check out our smartwatch buying guide for everything you need know about finding the right smartwatch for you.