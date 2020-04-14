OnePlus 8 store listing goes live before launch: Here are the final prices

UK retailer John Lewis has prematurely listed four models of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which are set to be revealed later today.

On John Lewis’ online stores, there were listings for a 128GB OnePlus 8 for £599, a 256GB OnePlus 8 for £699, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB of RAM for £799, and the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM for £899. The listings were removed shortly after appearing on the retailer's website.

Pricing has yet to be officially revealed for the next wave of OnePlus phones, but they appear to have noticeably higher price tags than their predecessors.

The entry-level OnePlus 7T cost £549, while the OnePlus 7T Pro started at £699. So the new OnePlus phones look like they’ve had their prices upped by £50 on the lower end, and a healthy £100 on the higher-end with the Pro models; the McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro retails at £799.

OnePlus is typically known as a brand that offers Android phones with flagship-killing specs but at prices that significantly undercut high-end handset like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. While the OnePlus 8 Pro still £100 cheaper than the £999 Galaxy S20 Plus, and much cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which costs £1,199, the flagship OnePlus phone no longer appears to be quite the deal as it once was.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The John Lewis listing for the OnePlus 8 handsets note they’ll all have 5G, and confirms that the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch display and the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inch screen. There was no mention of the higher 120Hz refresh rate we’re expecting to see in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Nor is there any mention of deeper specifications, such as the chipset the phones will have, though we’re assuming the handsets will have the latest Qualcomm 8-series chips as that tends to be the trend with OnePlus phones. The only colour options mentioned were "Onyx Black" and "Glacial Green" for the OnePlus 8, while no colours were mentioned in the listings for the Pro phones.

Clicking on the listing for each model reveals a page that’s missing, so we can assume John Lewis will be updating its listings with more details for the OnePlus 8 phones once they are revealed at OnePlus’ official event.

OnePlus fans, and people who simply want something to follow while under coronavirus lockdown, can keep an eye on our OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launch live blog, which we’ll keep updated as the new phones’ reveal happens.