How to order the OnePlus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro

OnePlus is known for offering excellent smartphones at affordable prices. The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro continue that tradition. Both newly introduced phones will go on sale on April 29 and if you're wondering how to order the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, you've come to the right place.

The OnePlus 8 (from $699) will be sold through Verizon and T-Mobile, whereas its bigger sibling the OnePlus 8 Pro (from $899) will only be sold unlocked. It's worth noting that only the Verizon OnePlus 8 will support millimeter-wave 5G. All other models will be limited to sub-6GHz. As a result, the Verizon model will cost $799.

In addition to OnePlus' online store, shoppers will also be able to buy the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro from Amazon. (We expect to see some Amazon promotions as we get closer to the phone's release date).

How to order the OnePlus 8 at Verizon

The OnePlus 8 5G Ultra Wideband is a customized version of the OnePlus 8 that's built to run on Verizon's 5G network. The phone supports Verizon's ultra-fast millimeter wave (mmW) data speeds, with speeds that can surpass 1 Gbps. As a result, the phone will cost $100 more, so you'll pay $799 for the base model. (The unlocked OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models will not support Verizon's 5G network).

Fortunately, Verizon is already offering a deal. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and save up to $700 when you upgrade to a OnePlus 8 5G UW and trade-in your existing phone. (This deal is only valid for customers switching from a competing network). You'll also get a free Amazon Echo Dot, free smart plug, and free Stream TV. T

his is the first time that Verizon has offered a OnePlus device. Verizon will offer the phone in Onyx Black or an exclusive Polar Silver.

How to order the OnePlus 8 at T-Mobile

The T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus 8 will support T-Mobile's 600MHz 5G network. The carrier has yet to mention pricing, but T-Mobile will offer the phone in Onyx Black or an exclusive Interstellar Glow.

How to order the OnePlus 8 at Amazon

For the first time ever, the OnePlus 8 series will be available for purchase via Amazon. The retailer hasn't listed the phone on its site yet, but we'll update our story when they do.

How to order the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus online store will offer unlocked versions of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Pricing for the OnePlus 8 will start at $699 for the Glacial Green (8GB/128GB) model or $799 for the Interstellar Glow (12GB/256GB) model.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to buy the base OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB/128GB) for $899 in Glacial Green or Onyx Black, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB/256GB) will cost $999. The $999 model will also include an Ultramarine Blue model.