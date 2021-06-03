Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 6 online

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers start time, channel The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin Thursday, June 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream has Damian Lillard looking for another historic performance as Denver’s Nikola Jokic is trying to propel his team into the conference semifinals in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The general reaction to Tuesday night’s double-overtime Game 5 was, “great Nuggets win but did you see what Damian Lillard did?” The Blazers’ guard went off in the loss, dropping 55 points while setting an NBA record with 12 three-pointers made. He also dished out 10 assists. According to ESPN stats & info, Lillard is the first player in the history of the NBA to record at least 50-points, 10-assists and 10-three-pointers in a playoff or regular season game.

Those numbers are obviously impressive, but the only thing veteran guard cares about is winning and right now the Blazers trail in the series 3-2. “All that matters is we can’t lose another game,” Lillard told reporters after his historic performance. Portland is trying to avoid a first round playoff exit for a second straight year.

While the Blazers have relied heavily on their superstar, so have the Nuggets. MVP favorite Nikola Jokic continued his dominance in Game 5 with his fourth 30-point game of the series and finished an assist shy of a triple-double. With a win the Nuggets will advance to the conference semifinals for the third straight year.

The Blazers host Game 6 as 4-point underdogs.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nuggets vs Trail Blazers airs on TNT, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports — but tonight is an exception. The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream is on Sky Sports Arena HD at 1 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.