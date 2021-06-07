Nuggets vs Suns live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 1 online

Nuggets vs Suns start time, channel The Nuggets vs Suns live stream will begin Monday, June 7th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Nuggets vs Suns live stream has Phoenix looking to continue their push through the playoffs, while Denver tries to stand their ground in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Nuggets and Suns come into this series after a couple of first round battles. Denver eliminated the Trailblazers in six games despite a few historic performances from Damian Lillard, while the Suns bounced the defending champion Lakers in six games as well. For each team their success has been due to their key players living up to their reputation.

Phoenix is in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, but you would never know it based on the way six-year veteran and career Sun, Devin Booker has been playing. Booker averaged just under 30-points-per-game against the Lakers in his first ever playoff series, which included a 47-point performance in the decisive Game 6. He also chipped in six rebounds and five assists per game.

Nikola Jokic was just as clutch for the Nuggets. In their series clinching win over Portland, “The Joker” scored 31 of his game-high 36 points in the second half to help them come back from a 14-point deficit. Through the first round, Jokic averaged 33 points-per-game while Michael Porter Jr has stepped up as the teams’ second leading scorer with 18.8 ppg. The Nuggets have needed all the help they can get since losing Jamal Murray to a torn ACL in April.

The Nuggets won their regular season series with the Suns, 2-1. Game 1 of this series will be the first time they tip-off against Phoenix without Murray. Denver is trying to advance to the conference finals for the second straight year, while the Suns are looking for their first conference finals appearance since 2010.

How to avoid Nuggets vs Suns blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nuggets vs Suns live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Nuggets vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nuggets vs Suns airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nuggets vs Suns live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports but tonight they get a win ... at 3 a.m. BST. The Nuggets vs Suns live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nuggets vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nuggets vs Suns live streams on TSN4. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.