Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live stream: How to watch ATP World Tour Finals online

It's almost time for the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live stream, where the world's No. 1 men's tennis players looks to keep it that way. Yes, this year's Grand Slam dreams may be dashed, but Djoker won't let another competition with the best of the best (Rublev is No. 5) get past him that easily.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match time The Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live stream will air tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov. 17) at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m GMT.

• U.S. — Watch on Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere

Right now, the Nitto ATP finals (taking place at the Pala Alpitour stadium in Turin, Italy) are still in the round robin Group Stage. Djokovic won his first match against Casper Ruud, 7-6(4) 6-2, and looks to take this match to make sure he's at the top of the Green Group.

Djokovic was the runner-up to Alexander Zverev in 2018's ATP Finals, and won it all in four consecutive years from 2012 to 2015. Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion of singles play at the ATP finals, won both of his previous matches in three-sets per game: 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) over Zverev on Nov. 16 and 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 over Hubert Hurkacz on Nov. 14.

Despite being fixtures in major tournaments, Djokovic and Rublev have never met each other in play until now. Djokovic is favored to win it all, though Rublev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4 6-4 on Monday.

And so we tune in tomorrow — quite early if you're on the West Coast — to see a first time match-up, something still kinda rare when you're dealing with high-ranking established players.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev online.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live stream is on Wednesday, November 17.

It's on the Tennis Channel, airing at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, you can get the Tennis Channel from Sling TV when you get the Sports Extra package, or in Fubo TV's entry-level package with the Sports Lite add-on. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live streams in the UK

U.K. fans have an easy time watching Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev, as it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting at 1 p.m. GMT.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live stream. The service can be subscribed to a la carte or added to your cable package.

TSN5 has Quarterfinals coverage from 8 a.m. ET on, when the match begins. The broadcast continues until 10 a.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.