NordVPN is giving away Amazon gift cards to Tom's Guide readers this Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is very nearly upon us, and there's no point in wasting any time here – I've just got my hands on the best Black Friday VPN deal this year.

It's from NordVPN – yes, the tech company that seems to sponsor every YouTuber under the sun. Until November 29, you can bag yourself the cheapest price I've seen all year and a $10, $20, or $30 Amazon gift card, absolutely free.

Only on offer to readers of Tom's Guide and our sister publication TechRadar, NordVPN's currently down to just $2.99 a month on the two-year plan, which includes three months free.

On top of that, you'll get a $10 Amazon gift card if you go for the standard VPN plan – which, let's be honest, most people will. However, if you fancy adding on the brand's password manager, NordPass, you'll pay $3.99 a month and get a $20 gift card.

Go all out and opt for the Complete plan, which includes NordPass and 1TB of storage with the super-secure NordLocker, you'll pay $4.99 a month, and bag a $30 gift card.

I've never seen a deal like this before – especially from such an established brand that ranks highly on my guide to the best VPNs – so if you're in the market for a VPN, this really is worth paying attention to. More on the deals below.

Exclusive deal NordVPN Standard | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $10 Amazon gift card | $2.99/mo

Save 69%: NordVPN is one of the very best-reviewed VPNs on the market, with impeccable privacy and unrivaled streaming unblocking power. Sign up between now and November 29, and you'll not only get a bargain price of just $2.99 a month, but you'll also get a $10 Amazon gift card absolutely free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out – although you won't get the gift card if you cancel – and the excellent support team is always on hand to help if you have any issues getting up and running. Deal ends November 29, 2023.

NordVPN Plus | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $20 Amazon gift card | $3.99/mo

Save 62%: Fancy upgrading more than your browsing privacy? Password managers are an essential part of staying safe online, and the NordVPN Plus plan includes NordPass. It'll cost you a very reasonable $3.99 a month, and you'll also get a tasty $20 Amazon Gift card for your troubles. The same 30-day refund period applies. Deal ends November 29, 2023.

NordVPN Complete | 2-year plan + 3 months free | $30 Amazon gift card | $4.99/mo

Save 69%: For those looking to go whole hog and protect their passwords and their online storage, the NordVPN Complete plan could be a great shout. For less than $5 a month, you'll get a world-class VPN, NordPass, and NordLocker. And, of course, you'll bag a nice little $30 Amazon gift card in the process. Deal ends November 29, 2023.

Why should you go for this NordVPN deal?

As arguably the best-known VPN provider on the market, NordVPN has a big reputation to live up to. Thankfully it delivers, and is widely regarded as one of the most secure VPN providers on the market.

And, frankly, this exclusive VPN deal is the best deal I've ever seen from the privacy giant. Not only will you get a tasty Amazon gift card to spend on whatever you want, but you'll also pay the cheapest monthly amount I've seen from Nord since last Black Friday.

Last time I reviewed NordVPN it proved to be the fastest VPN I'd tested, too. It also leads the pack when it comes to unblocking Netflix and other streaming sites, and features like Meshnet and Onion over VPN give it expert appeal that some more basic providers lack.

Right now I think that this limited-time deal from NordVPN offers the very best value on the market, and it's well worth making the most of before it ends on November 29.