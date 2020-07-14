Nintendo Switch Pro Controller gets rare $11 discount — don’t miss this

If you want to turbo-charge your Nintendo Switch with its best controller, we have some great news. The rarely discounted Switch Pro controller is back on sale for an incredible price, and it's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this season.

Currently, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. Usually priced at $70, that's $11 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this high-end controller. You must add the controller to the cart to see the deal price.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. For a limited time, it's $11 off its regular price. View Deal

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to get. Some of our staff swears by the Pro Controller, and won't use any other Switch controllers.

It's comfortable to use and especially great for genres such as shooters and fighting games like Super Smash Bros. It features HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks and a built-in Amiibo reader.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller works whether your console is in docked or undocked mode. You can also use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on PC with some minor adjustments of the controls.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you snag one now for this excellent price.