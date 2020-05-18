The best Nintendo Switch accessories in 2020

The best Nintendo Switch accessories can take your entire hybrid gaming experience up a notch. If you already own a Switch, then you already know how much fun Nintendo’s latest console can be, whether you’re playing at home in docked mode or taking it on the go in handheld mode. But the console doesn’t really include everything it needs right out of the box. You’ll need to augment your Switch with some accessories if you really want to get the most out of it.

Our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories covers everything from controllers, to cases, to portable chargers. The list includes headsets to improve the system’s audio experience, as well as a variety of other adapters to make the Switch more amenable to your own home setup. Whether you need to connect to the Internet via Ethernet cable, or you need a better D-pad on your Joy-Con, there’s something on this page to suit your needs.

Just be aware that while most of the gear on this page works fine for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, we’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories on a separate page.

What are the best Nintendo Switch accessories?

It’s difficult to say categorically which are the best Nintendo Switch accessories. If you’re happy using your fingers to navigate the system’s touch screen, for example, the AccuPoint Active Stylus probably won’t do you much good. If you play a ton of long, involved games, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller might be an absolute necessity; if you prefer quick-burst multiplayer matches, the FastSnail Joy-Con grips might make a lot more sense.

Generally speaking, though, I think most Switch owners could benefit from the Pro Controller. This comfortable controller feels a lot like an Xbox One controller, with a much more natural design than the square-ish Joy-Con grip that comes with the system. The Switch Pro controller has a striking, semi-translucent design, a long battery life and big, easy-to-press face buttons. It also has a real D-pad, unlike the Joy-Cons, which have four small, separate directional buttons.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless also earns its title as one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories thanks to its easy wireless connectivity. Wireless headsets are a crapshoot on the Switch in docked mode, and require extremely tedious workarounds in the handheld mode. The Arctis 1 Wireless, though, sidesteps a lot of these problems by connecting directly via USB-C. With good sound quality and strong battery life, there are a lot of reasons to invest in the Arctis 1 wireless, and very few reasons not to.

The HyperX Gaming MicroSD Card also deserves a brief mention, simply because the Switch’s internal 32 GB hard drive will not take you all that far if you like downloading games. You can get a bigger or smaller storage size, but you’ll almost definitely need something beyond the system’s built-in memory.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy today

1. Cable Matters USB-C Two-Pack

(Image credit: Cable Material)

If you want to charge your Nintendo Switch on the go, you'll need a spare USB-C cable. This Cable Matters set gets you two braided, 3.3-foot USB-C cords for just a few bucks, providing a cheap, durable option for juicing up your system wherever you are. There’s not really much else to say about the cables; they charge your Switch, and they don’t cost very much. If you have some extra smartphone charging cords lying around, they’ll work just as well; if not, these will get the job done.

It’s worth reiterating that the Cable Matters accessories are braided, which makes them a little more durable in the long haul. Their length also makes them suitable for charging a Switch on a desk, or next to a laptop. Just bear in mind that you may need something longer if your outlets are all close to the floor.

2. FastSnail Joy-Con Grips

(Image credit: FastSnail)

Want those tiny Joy-Cons to feel more like actual controllers? These Joy-Con grips from FastSnail will do the trick for cheap. The grips come in black, red, blue and neon yellow, allowing them to match your controllers no matter which color Joy-Cons you own. These can really come in handy for casual multiplayer games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While the Switch does come with two small grips, one for each Joy-Con, they don’t really make the controllers much more comfortable to hold.

If you need two controllers for multiplayer matches, another possibility is to invest in the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which also earned a spot on our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. It’s considerably more expensive than two small cases, however, so weigh your options accordingly. The FastSnail grips get the job done inexpensively.

3. AccuPoint Active Stylus

(Image credit: Accupoint)

If you're playing touch-intensive games like Super Mario Maker 2, you're going to need a stylus. The AccuPoint Active Stylus is the best Switch-friendly stylus we've tested, with a comfortable design, accurate tips on both ends, and 12 hours of battery life. This device will help you manipulate information onscreen with a degree of precision that you can’t get from your fingers, and a degree of speed that you can’t get from a traditional controller.

A stylus is useful for more than games, too. With the AccuPoint Active Stylus, navigating the Nintendo eShop becomes much easier, as does adding friends, searching for media on Hulu or any other application that requires you to navigate the Switch’s tightly packed keyboard. This stylus is also small enough that you can take with with you just about anywhere.

4. RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

(Image credit: RDS)

RDS Industries' Game Traveler is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch cases out there, and for good reason: it's durable, affordable and loaded with features. This Switch case packs a sturdy hard shell design complete with a convenient carry handle, and has a padded interior designed to keep your Switch's screen and Joy-Con analog sticks safe. Factor in storage for up to 8 game cartridges, two microSD card cases and a quick-access compartment for accessories, and you've got the ultimate case for taking your Switch adventures on the go.

The Nintendo Switch lives and dies by its portability, but you don’t want to simply stash it in a backpack, as the screen can be a little fragile. The RDS Game Traveler case is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for those who travel often.

5. amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

(Image credit: amFilm)

If you are looking to keep the screen on your Switch sharp and scratch-free, instead of getting the flimsy official screen protector, what you really want is one made out of tempered glass like this one from amFilm. Not only are tempered glass screen protectors significantly stronger than those made out of plastic, they're also easier to install. And with price of $10.99 for two and a 5-star rating on Amazon from more than 6,000 reviews, this screen protector is an inexpensive and simple way to keep your Switch looking sharp for a long time coming.

While the Nintendo Switch’s screen is not incredibly fragile, it’s also relatively easy to scratch, even if you’re just taking it in and out of the dock on a regular basis. Since repairs to the screen can cost dozens of dollars, a screen protector is definitely one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy.

6. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can get for under $100, and far and away the best wireless headset solution for the Switch. Thanks to the Arctis 1's handy 2.4GHz USB-C dongle, you can enjoy instant wireless gaming audio in both portable and docked mode without the need for any complicated pairing. The Arctis 1 Wireless is also just a great gaming headset in its own right, with a sleek design that you'll want to wear on the road, a crisp removable microphone and the same high-quality drivers you'll find in SteelSeries' higher-end Arctis headsets.

The only caveat here is that some of SteelSeries’ more expensive headsets have much more comfortable elastic headbands, rather than the adjustable notches on the Arctis 1 Wireless. It’s not a deal-breaker, but perhaps SteelSeries will come out with something more premium soon.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless deals SteelSeries - Arctis 1... Best Buy $81.99 View SteelSeries Arctis 1 -... Dell $98.99 View SteelSeries Arctis 1 4-in-1... Adorama $99.99 View SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless SteelSeries $99.99 View Show More Deals

7. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want a more traditional gaming experience on your Switch, you can pick up a Pro Controller and enjoy new features such as built-in NFC (for use with Nintendo's Amiibos) and the share button for sending pics and clips to all your friends. The Switch Pro Controller costs between $10 to $20 more than either the standard Xbox One gamepad or the PlayStation DualShock 4. If you still need deciding if you actually need a Pro Controller, check out our pros and cons story.

However, it’s worth pointing out that the Pro Controller isn’t just an accessory for the Nintendo Switch. It also works fine with PCs, thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities. If you need an extra controller for games on Steam or the Epic Games Store, the Pro Controller is a worthwhile alternative to an Xbox One Controller or DualShock 4.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals Nintendo Nintendo Pro... Adorama $63 View Pro Wireless Controller for... Best Buy $69.99 View

8. Hori D-Pad Controller

(Image credit: Hori)

If you play fighting games or platformers on the go on your Switch, Hori’s D-Pad Controller is essential. This accessory replaces your left Joy-Con and gives you a rubbery, precise d-pad that the Switch always should have had in portable mode, which is perfect for landing those tight Street Fighter combos or split-second Mega Man jumps. Hori’s peripheral comes in fun Mario, Zelda and Pikachu-themed designs.

If you need a D-pad in a more traditional controller, consider the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which we discuss elsewhere on our best Nintendo Switch accessories page. However, since the Pro Controller isn’t ideal while traveling, the Hori D-Pad Controller may be a better choice if you’re on the go often, or if you simply prefer to play in handheld mode. If nothing else, it looks much more striking than a traditional Joy-Con.

9. HyperX Gaming MicroSD Card

(Image credit: HyperX)

With huge AAA releases and troves of indies hitting the Switch more rapidly than ever, your console's storage is going to fill up fast. HyperX's gaming microSD cards are a great solution to your storage woes, offering 100 MBps read speeds and 80 Mbps write speeds for fast transfers and loading. These memory cards come in 64GB ($39), 128GB ($79) and 256GB ($149) variations, giving you a ton of extra space for building your digital library.

While you could theoretically buy microSD cards from any brand, HyperX has been in the business of making gaming accessories for years, and everything from its headsets to its RAM tends to offer high quality at reasonable prices. Since a corrupted microSD card is the last thing you’ll want to deal with, it pays to get an accessory from a trusted brand.

10. Hori Split Pad Pro

(Image credit: Hori)

Want the comfort and functionality of a full-sized controller when playing your Switch on the go? The Hori Split Pad Pro will do the trick, as long as you don't mind adding some serious heft to your console. The Split Pad Pro is quite literally a full controller split into two large Joy-Cons, giving you large analog sticks and face buttons, a true D-pad and satisfying triggers. Even better, you'll get two bonus programmable rear buttons for getting a competitive edge in games like Fortnite and Overwatch.

Just bear in mind that while the Hori Split Pad Pro is a great choice for playing in handheld mode at home, it may extend the Switch’s profile a little too much for a comfortable experience in cramped quarters. Keep this in mind if you find yourself playing your Nintendo Switch on buses, planes or other forms of transportation.

11. 8BitDo Wireless Bluetooth Adapter

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

Why shell out for a pricey Pro Controller when you can use the PS4 or Xbox pad you already own? 8BitDo's handy Wireless Bluetooth Adapter makes that possible, allowing you to connect PS4, PS3, Xbox One (Bluetooth models only), Wiimote and Wii U Pro Controllers to your Nintendo Switch. You'll even enjoy rumble and motion control functionality if you connect a DualShock 4. Better yet, the adapter also works on Windows, allowing you to use all of the aforementioned controllers as well as your Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers with your favorite PC games.

Just bear in mind that while the 8BitDo Wireless Bluetooth Adapter will help you connect any controller you want to the Switch, not every controller is guaranteed to work equally well. Still, this little dongle is considerably cheaper than buying a whole new controller, so it may be worth a shot.

12. Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you wish you could charge your Nintendo Switch while using it in tabletop mode, Nintendo's adjustable charging stand is a cheap and elegant solution. This small, USB-rechargable dock lets you prop your Switch up at a variety of different viewing angles, all while getting some extra juice during those impromptu multiplayer sessions at the park. (Naturally, the device pairs extremely well with a portable charger, which we discuss elsewhere on our best Nintendo Switch accessories page.)

Granted, it’s a bit annoying that the Switch needs an accessory like this in the first place, as Nintendo could have simply put the charging port anywhere except directly on the bottom of the console. But since that’s the design we’re stuck with, it’s good to know that there’s a way to mitigate the problem. If you need to charge and play at the same time, and you can’t use docked mode, this is the way to go.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand deals Adjustable Charging Stand for... Best Buy $19.99 View

13. HyperX Cloud Earbuds

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX's Cloud Earbuds are an excellent choice for on-the-go Switch gamers, offering impressive audio within a slick red design for a compelling price. The Cloud Earbuds include multiple sets of silicone tips to accommodate different ear sizes, and pack a solid inline mic for chatting with friends in Fortnite (or making calls on your smartphone). They also double as a solid pair of buds for your phone, PC, Xbox One or PS4.

While you can use pretty much any 3.5 mm audio headset with the Switch, the HyperX Cloud Earbuds are a good choice, as they’re small and durable. They also come with a case, which will help keep them safe as you stash them in your bag. The fact that the earbuds come in a striking red color rather than a boring black or white also helps differentiate them from the rest of the pack.

Today's best HyperX Cloud Earbuds deals HyperX Cloud Gaming Earbuds... Adorama $39.99 View

14. Astro Legend of Zelda A10 Headset

(Image credit: Astro)

The Astro 10 was already a great gaming headset in its own right, and this special Astro 10 Breath of the Wild edition is a great add-on for hardcore Zelda fans or anyone who simply wants quality Switch sound on the go. This headset's durable, lightweight frame and soft fabric earcups will have you gaming in comfort for hours on end, while its 40mm drivers will keep you immersed in Hyrule, the Mushroom Kingdom, or any other virtual world you choose to visit. Better yet, the A10 Zelda edition includes a handy splitter that allows you to enjoy game audio while simultaneously staying connected to your phone for chatting with friends via Nintendo Switch Online.

The Astro A10 doesn’t provide the same kind of sound quality as its bigger Astro A40 brother, but it also doesn’t cost nearly as much. And the A40 doesn’t have a slick Zelda design.

15. 8BitDo SN30

(Image credit: 8Bitdo)

If you play tons of retro games on your Switch, 8BitDo’s SN30 is the definitive way to do so – and just a great, affordable spare controller at just $30. This wireless gamepad feels just like your old Super Nintendo controllers, but with wireless functionality and a slick set of color options inspired by the Game Boy Pocket series. Whether you opt for the SN30 or the more full-featured $50 SN30 Pro, 8BitDo’s controllers are the best way to play classic games on Nintendo’s console.

The big difference between the SN30 and the SN30 Pro is that the SN30 Pro possesses two analog sticks, while the SN30 doesn’t. Generally speaking, if you want the SN30 exclusively to play SNES games, it’s better to go with the cheaper model; if you want a full-featured Switch controller, get the more expensive one.

16. WaterField Sutter Sling Pouch

(Image credit: Waterfield)

WaterField Designs is known for crafting high-end Switch cases and bags that you can feel comfortable bringing to a fancy business dinner, and the Sutter Sling Pouch is no exception. This $119 carrying pouch comes in canvas and nylon variations, both of which sport rugged leather exteriors, plenty of internal storage for games as well as everyday basics like your smartphone and earbuds, and a comfortable, adjustable shoulder strap.

The Sling Pouch isn't cheap (and is best used with WaterField's $19 Taco for maximum protection), but it's well worth the premium for those who want a dependable case that's both stylish and durable. Those who aren’t as concerned with style should check elsewhere on our best Nintendo Switch accessories page for less expensive cases. While few other Switch cases on the market will turn heads the way that a WaterField will, it’s not strictly necessary to spend more than $100 to protect your Switch.

17. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller

(Image credit: PowerA)

Of the many solid alternatives to Nintendo's Pro Controller, PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller just might be the best. For $20 less than Nintendo's official pad, you get a sturdy, responsive controller complete with motion control support as well as extra programmable buttons for getting that extra edge in Fortnite or Splatoon 2. The snazzy red color schemes certainly don't hurt either. PowerA's pad is held back a bit by its lack of rumble and reliance on AA batteries, but those are small sacrifices to make for its affordable price tag.

If you need something even cheaper, PowerA's $25 Wired Switch Controller also delivers great performance for the price. Just bear in mind that a wired controller can be a pain, particularly during on-the-go play sessions. Otherwise, though, PowerA’s wired controller is pretty similar to its wireless model, and gets the job done.

Today's best PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller deals PowerA - Mario Silhouette... Best Buy $49.99 View PowerA - Enhanced Wireless... Best Buy $49.99 View PowerA - Enhanced Wireless... Best Buy $49.99 View PowerA - Enhanced Wireless... Best Buy $49.99 View

18. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo's cardboard Labo kits allow you to transform your Switch into an RC car, a piano, and now, a full-on virtual reality headset. The Nintendo Labo VR Kit allows you to construct a variety of cool cardboard toys that immerse you in various mini-games, from a blaster set that lets you fend off aliens to a wearable elephant mask that lets you freely draw in 3D (trust us, it works). You can even use the Labo VR headset to play Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, getting a new immersive perspective on two of the Switch's best adventures. And thanks to the VR plaza, you can even make your own virtual reality games.

If you want to get your feet wet, the $40 Labo Starter Kit gets you the headset and blaster. If you want to go all out, the full $80 Labo VR Kit includes additional sets such as the bird, camera and elephant viewfinders.

19. Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Battery Pack

(Image credit: Anker)

Finding a battery pack that can actually keep a Switch juiced up is harder than it seems. Or at least it was. Anker's new $99 PowerCore+ 26800 is a beastly 30-watt battery pack that not only has enough capacity to fully recharge the Switch more than 6 times, it can also recharge the Switch just as fast as if it was plugged into the wall. In addition to its 26,800 mAh capacity, the PowerCore+ comes with one USB-C port, two old-school USB Type-A ports. You also get USB-C and micro USB charging cables and a USB-C wall charger for refilling the battery pack or anything other USB-C gadgets.

If you have a newer model of the Nintendo Switch, it packs a better battery life than the old model. But depending on the games you play, the Switch can still chew through its battery life pretty quickly. It’s better to be prepared with a portable charger.

20. Hori Wired Internet Adapter

(Image credit: Hori)

If you want to play competitive online games like Splatoon 2 and Ultra Street Fighter 2 without any pesky lag getting in your way, Hori's Wired Internet LAN Adapter is essential. This adapter allows you to connect an Ethernet cable to your Switch, so you won't have to worry about spotty Wi-Fi causing you defeat in the last minute.

While it’s a bit surprising that the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have any built-in Ethernet options, the Hori Wired Internet LAN Adapter is at least a pretty easy way to address the situation. Just bear in mind that you’ll need to keep your Switch somewhere near your router — or reposition your router to be somewhere near your Switch. If you can do that, you’ll enjoy faster connections and more stable multiplayer matches. It’s not a terribly expensive accessory, either.

How to choose the best Nintendo Switch accessories for you

Choosing the best Nintendo Switch accessories boils down almost entirely to what you need. Obviously, an Ethernet adapter isn’t going to do you much good if you need a controller, and vice versa. Instead, focus on the problem you’re currently having with your Nintendo Switch, then figure out which product can address it.

For example: If you feel that your Joy-Cons are not giving you the level of precision you need in a game, consider the Pro Controller or the Hori D-Pad. If your wireless Internet connection isn’t stable, the Hori LAN Adapter is probably the way to go. If you’re concerned about your screen getting scratched, them amFilm screen protector could help assuage some of your worries.

There is no single indispensable Switch accessory, for better or for worse. My one big recommendation for everyone would be a travel case — but even that’s negotiable, if you don’t take your Switch outside of the house much.