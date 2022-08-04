Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream will see the away side make their Premier League return after more than two decades outside of the top flight — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream date, time, channels The Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream takes place Saturday, August 6.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Newcastle come into this new season still riding the wave of positivity brought about by their Saudi Arabian-backed takeover last October. The usually thrifty Magpies have splashed the cash this summer, acquiring a trio of defensive talent: goalkeeper Nick Pope, left-back Matt Target and highly-rated young center-back Sven Botman. While the club hasn't quite been the extravagant spenders some expected, Newcastle are still primed to improve upon their 11th-placed finish last season.

Under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle finished last season in remarkable form. The objective will be to continue that form and challenge for European football. Strong performances from key players Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin will be vital if the club is to achieve that goal.

Nottingham Forest also have a clearly defined goal this season: survival. Having last played in the Premier League in the 1989-99 season, a return to the top flight for the once Champions of Europe was a long time coming. The side earned their ticket back to the Premier League after defeating Huddersfield in the play-off final and the Midlands side is desperate to ensure this return isn’t just for a single season.

In order to give themselves the best chance possible of staying up the club have spent around £100m on nearly a dozen players including right-back Neco Williams from Liverpool and striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin. The club have also acquired Manchester Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan to replace the outgoing first-choice stopper Brice Samba and beat a number of clubs to sign Jesse Lingard after he left the Red Devils this summer. Such a significant squad shakeup could lead to a disjointed team but if the new faces can gel quickly, Forest have given themselves a strong chance at survival.

Will Forest’s return to the Premier League be marked with a victory — or will Newcastle’s red-hot form persist? Find out by watching a Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Newcastle vs Notts Forest kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Newcastle vs Notts Forest) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Notts Forest live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).