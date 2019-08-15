Two Big iPhone 11 Leaks Reveal Color-Changing Design and Max Storage

Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will be unveiled next month, and the leaks continue to roll in to paint a picture of what to expect from the new handsets.

EverythingApplePro is citing a well-known Apple leaker Max Weinbach who said that Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will come with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That's somewhat different from what another leaker on Reddit said this week. That person, who isn't a well-known leaker, said Apple will go with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Both leakers also had some news to share on the color choices Apple might make in the iPhones. Weinbach didn't discuss every option but said that Apple is planning a "rainbow" version that would show subtle color changes when you move it around in your hand. The other leaker said that Apple will go with black, white, and gold in this year's iPhones, as well as a dark green version. That would be a first.

Weinbach said that the cameras will come with Portrait mode options and one of them will feature a 120-degree field-of-view. Another will deliver 4K video recording at 30fps.

The Reddit leaker said we should be on the lookout for a new 12-megapixel sensor on the rear.

Aside from that, the leakers said we should anticipate large batteries in the new iPhones, the end of the "iPhone" inscription on the back of the device, and a faster Face ID.

Of course, Apple isn't commenting on its plans, so it's possible to say whether the rumors are accurate or fake. And it's important to keep in mind that at least in the case of the Reddit poster, they don't have much of a track record, so it's impossible to say how accurate they might be. So, as always, we should take these rumors with the proverbial grain of salt.

Ultimately, we'll find out for sure what Apple has planned when it takes the stage next month. Until then, look for many more rumors to surface.