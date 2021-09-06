Microsoft Surface Go 3 alleged leak teases a big performance upgrade

The rumored Surface Go 3 might end up looking rather similar to the Microsoft Surface Go 2, but could come with a proper performance boost.

That's going by WinFuture's alleged sources, who have reportedly claimed the Surface Go 3 will have a quad-core Intel Core i3-10100Y chip and 8GB of RAM. That could deliver a marked upgrade over the Surface Go 2, which came with an Intel Core m3 chip and 8GB of RAM in its highest configuration.

Like its predecessor, according to WinFuture, the Surface Go 3 tablet will sport a 10.5-inch FHD display. And there's no hint on any design changes, which is a pity as we'd like to see Microsoft trim down the rather chunky display bezels.

But at its entry-level spec the Surface Go 2 is tipped to come with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y chip, while the more expensive models will supposedly use an updated Amber Lake Core i3 CPU. While the Surface Go 2 punched above its weight and size in terms of useable performance, the move to newer and faster chips could give its successor a proper boost.

An Intel Core i3 could even allow the tablet-come-laptop hybrid to handle more demanding tasks. Or at least tackle standard tasks without any hint of lag, and be in with a better chance of keeping up with the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Microsoft has already announced it's holding a Surface event on September 22. So it would make a lot of sense for the Surface Go 3 to be one of the products announced, alongside the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (we're hoping to see some significant upgrades for the Surface Pro 8).

We're also expecting to see the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, the follow-up to Microsoft's fascinatingly flawed Surface Duo Android dual-screen smartphone-meets-tablet device, the Microsoft Surface Book 4 and more details on Windows 11.