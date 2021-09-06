Microsoft Surface Go 3 alleged leak teases a big performance upgrade

The rumored Surface Go 3 might end up looking rather similar to the Microsoft Surface Go 2, but could come with a proper performance boost.
That's going by WinFuture's alleged sources, who have reportedly claimed the Surface Go 3 will have a quad-core Intel Core i3-10100Y chip and 8GB of RAM. That could deliver a marked upgrade over the Surface Go 2, which came with an Intel Core m3 chip and 8GB of RAM in its highest configuration.
- Microsoft September event: Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2 and more
- Get flexible with the best 2-in-1 laptops
- Plus: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — here are 5 upgrades it needs to have
Like its predecessor, according to WinFuture, the Surface Go 3 tablet will sport a 10.5-inch FHD display. And there's no hint on any design changes, which is a pity as we'd like to see Microsoft trim down the rather chunky display bezels.
But at its entry-level spec the Surface Go 2 is tipped to come with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y chip, while the more expensive models will supposedly use an updated Amber Lake Core i3 CPU. While the Surface Go 2 punched above its weight and size in terms of useable performance, the move to newer and faster chips could give its successor a proper boost.
An Intel Core i3 could even allow the tablet-come-laptop hybrid to handle more demanding tasks. Or at least tackle standard tasks without any hint of lag, and be in with a better chance of keeping up with the best 2-in-1 laptops.
Microsoft has already announced it's holding a Surface event on September 22. So it would make a lot of sense for the Surface Go 3 to be one of the products announced, alongside the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (we're hoping to see some significant upgrades for the Surface Pro 8).
We're also expecting to see the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, the follow-up to Microsoft's fascinatingly flawed Surface Duo Android dual-screen smartphone-meets-tablet device, the Microsoft Surface Book 4 and more details on Windows 11.