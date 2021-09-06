Trending

Microsoft Surface Go 3 alleged leak teases a big performance upgrade

By

Microsoft Surface Go 3 is tipped to get a quad-core 10th Gen Intel processor

Microsoft Surface Go 3 looks set to offer a lot more performance than the Surface Go 2
(Image credit: Future)

The rumored Surface Go 3 might end up looking rather similar to the Microsoft Surface Go 2, but could come with a proper performance boost. 

That's going by WinFuture's alleged sources, who have reportedly claimed the Surface Go 3 will have a quad-core Intel Core i3-10100Y chip and 8GB of RAM. That could deliver a marked upgrade over the Surface Go 2, which came with an Intel Core m3 chip and 8GB of RAM in its highest configuration. 

Like its predecessor, according to WinFuture, the Surface Go 3 tablet will sport a 10.5-inch FHD display. And there's no hint on any design changes, which is a pity as we'd like to see Microsoft trim down the rather chunky display bezels. 

But at its entry-level spec the Surface Go 2 is tipped to come with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y chip, while the more expensive models will supposedly use an updated Amber Lake Core i3 CPU. While the Surface Go 2 punched above its weight and size in terms of useable performance, the move to newer and faster chips could give its successor a proper boost. 

An Intel Core i3 could even allow the tablet-come-laptop hybrid to handle more demanding tasks. Or at least tackle standard tasks without any hint of lag, and be in with a better chance of keeping up with the best 2-in-1 laptops

Microsoft has already announced it's holding a Surface event on September 22. So it would make a lot of sense for the Surface Go 3 to be one of the products announced, alongside the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (we're hoping to see some significant upgrades for the Surface Pro 8). 

We're also expecting to see the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, the follow-up to Microsoft's fascinatingly flawed Surface Duo Android dual-screen smartphone-meets-tablet device, the Microsoft Surface Book 4 and more details on Windows 11.

Richard Priday
Richard Priday

Richard is a Tom's Guide staff writer based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, gaming, audio and whatever else people need advice on. He's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
Topics
Laptops