Microsoft Surface Go 2 review (hands on)

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is here, announced in a big wave of new hardware from the Redmond giant. It may even fix most of what we disliked about the Surface Go, as Microsoft is promising longer battery life and up to 64% better performance.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Specs Starting Price: $399

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y | 8th Gen Intel Core m3

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615

Display: 10.5-inches (1920 x 1280 pixels)

Memory: 4GB | 8GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC | 128GB SSD

Size: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight: 1.22 pounds

Cellular connection: LTE (optional)

Visually, the Surface Go 2 looks to fit into the modern landscape by shredding its bezels to fit a larger screen in the same chassis (Apple's done similar with the iPad 7th Gen). Combine that with improved specs over the original and an impressive webcam, and the Surface Go 2 is shaping up to be an impressive low-cost machine for those working on the go.

But can it take on the best laptops and tablets for people on a budget? Our full Microsoft Surface Go 2 review is still underway, but read on for our impressions so far.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 price

The Surface Go 2 starts at $399, the same entry-level price of the original Surface Go tablet. Predictably, the Surface Go 2 doesn't include any accessories, so you'll be spending more for the Surface Type Cover, Surface Pen and Surface Dock.

The Type Cover runs from $99 to $129, while the Surface Pen costs $99. If you want to connect to USB-C monitors and a wider range of accessories, you can get Microsoft's new Surface Dock for $259.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 will be available starting May 12.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The entry-level Surface Go 2 comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC local storage, with accessories (such as the Type Cover keyboards) sold separately.

It might not sound huge at first, but I'm completely thrilled to see that the Surface Go packs a 5-megapixel, 1080p front-facing webcam. That's a huge upgrade over the 0.9 to 1.2-MP cameras in most laptops that are responsible for why most of your colleagues look blurry on Zoom calls. That camera also supports Windows Hello biometric login.

Other configuration options include 4GB or 8GB of RAM and storage in the form of a 64GB eMMC or a 128GB SSD. Our review unit came equipped with both, giving us the best view on the top-end performance you can expect from the Surface Go 2. With all this, Microsoft’s preloaded software (which, in addition to the Edge browser, included the usual suspects of the Microsoft 365 lineup) opened just fine, if perhaps with the faintest bit of sluggishness—luckily, not enough to disrupt your experience.

For your connectivity needs, there’s support for up to 802.11ax, aka Wi-Fi 6, so you’ll have access to those blazing-fast speeds (assuming you have a compatible router in the proper environment for reaching them); you can also add an LTE Advanced modem if you want to be able to get on the Internet from anywhere. (This marginally increases the Surface Go’s weight, but chances are you won’t notice.)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One glance is all you need to know that the Surface Go 2 is the kid brother of the Surface family. Measuring 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this model is almost identical to its predecessor in terms of dimensions. It looks the same, too, with a sleek-industrial silver magnesium case adorned with a reflective Microsoft logo on the back. The port complement is likewise identical, with a microSDXC port on the left edge of the screen and the Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), one USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack on the right. The Power and Volume buttons are on the top.

Microsoft’s familiar Surface integrated kickstand makes a return appearance as well; it lies flush against the back for use in tablet mode, but you can swing it out (there are indentations on either side) to more easily view the screen at whatever angle is most comfortable for how you’re sitting. Because the kickstand is on the thin and sharp side, it doesn’t feel especially stable on your lap; it’s better suited for use on a desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 1.2-pound weight of the Surface Go 2 (only a hair heavier than the earlier one) is hardly back-breaking, but it’s noticeably heavier than Apple’s iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro 11-inch, all of which come in under 1.1 pounds. Add a Signature Type Cover (see below) and you’re coming in above 1.7 pounds—still not untenable, but a bit weighty nonetheless.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Surface Go 2’s display is a major improvement. The earlier tablet’s unusual 1,800 x 1,200 10-inch screen was outlined by incredibly thick bezels, making it look small and inefficient. But thanks to its 1920 x 1280 resolution, the Surface Go 2’s 10.5-inch PixelSense display appears more conventional and comfortable. Microsoft freed up that extra space by shrinking the bezels significantly, giving a smarter, cleaner impression.

The screen itself doesn’t look bad, and is sufficiently bright for viewing in both indoor and outdoor settings. (It averaged about 408.2 nits of brightness in our tests with a Klein K10-A colorimeter.) It was about average in terms of color reproduction on the sRGB gamut, covering 107.4 percent; that’s slightly better than last year’s iPad but less impressive than we saw with the first Surface Go. On the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is a newer and more demanding standard for digital video, it covered only 76.1 percent.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 cameras and audio

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As before, cameras are a critical feature of the tablet. There are two front-facing cameras, one specifically for signing in with Windows Hello and another 5MP camera for doing video calls (a necessity these days), as well as an 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera for taking pictures and video. (The last two cameras both support up to 1080p resolution.) The cameras are accompanied by dual far-field Studio Mics designed to “increase voice clarity and reduce background noise.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 8MP camera took acceptable photos of ordinary scenes with a good balance of colors and light, but faltered when pushed further. White flowers looked blown out, even in photos taken outdoors in favorable (if overcast) lighting conditions, and there could be slight bleed between very light and very dark areas in an image. Low-light photos were distractingly noisy; I don’t recommend taking them unless it’s an emergency, as your phone may take better low-light photos (my Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus sure does).

The 2-watt stereo speakers sport Dolby Audio Premium, and turn out decent sound at tablet-appropriate volume. (Do not plan on filling any rooms with music piped through from this.) The throbbing bass intro to The Knife’s “Silent Shout” came through clearly and without distortion, though on another treble-heavy selection at maximum volume, a touch of muddiness did creep in. Keep the levels lower, and you should be fine.

Microsoft Surface Go 2: Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing hasn’t changed with the Surface Go 2: the keyboard. Its Signature Type Cover is still a separate add-on, and, as priced from $99 to $129, it’s not a cheap one. The $129 one included with our review unit, colored Platinum and using Alcantara, was certainly attractive, blending a soft-touch gray for the cover and keyboard deck and a slightly darker matte gray for the keys and the 3.8 x 2.2-inch touchpad. (The white backlight provided an appealing additional contrast.)

It doesn’t quite beat a full laptop keyboard, of course; the keys are too small and closely packed. But for something designed foremost for thinness, it’s not too shabby: The keys have travel pleasing enough that you won’t feel you’re pounding your fingertips on the desk, and they offer a dose of resistance that reads as serious without edging all the way into stiff. The glass touchpad clicks firmly but easily.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For drawing and annotation purposes, Microsoft also offers the Surface Pen—though it will run you another $99. We didn’t get one this time, and didn’t much miss it; the screen may be bigger, but there’s still not a ton of room for this sort of thing.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 software

Consumers buying the Surface Go 2 will boot it up to see that it's running Windows 10 Home in S mode. If you forgot, S mode restricts you to only use applications from the Windows Store, and is very heavy on Microsoft Edge. Fortunately, it's easy and simple to opt-out of S mode, but you can't undo that decision once you do.

For example, none of our usual testing applications, which we run on hundreds of laptops and tablets every year, would work on the Surface Go 2 out of the box. You can switch out of S mode to use traditional Windows 10 Home, but even that comes at a cost: You can never go back into S mode again.

The Surface Go includes a new Camera app that makes the 8-megapixel rear-facing camera a document and white-boards scanning machine.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 battery life

Microsoft rates the Surface Go 2 for "up to 10 hours of typical device usage," both with and without LTE. We look forward to putting it through its paces, as we did with the original Surface Go, which only got 6 hours and 6 minutes on our web-surfing-based test. We haven’t had time yet to complete our battery test, which loads a series of Web pages continually from a centrally located server, but we’ll report back as soon as it’s finished.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 early verdict

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

By thinning down the Surface Go's bezels and (hopefully) improving battery life, Microsoft may have figured out how to make the Surface Go 2 a winner after all. The optional faster processor, extra memory and actual SSD (eMMC is rarely decent) are also welcome additions.

We just wish that Microsoft didn't charge extra for the Type Cover that makes the Surface Go an actual laptop. Apple also charges extra for the iPad's keyboard cover, but that tablet starts at a more-affordable $329. But the Surface Go 2's sharp front-facing camera is exactly the kind of tweak we want to see more of from laptops and tablets in the era of constant Zoom calls

All in all, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 — if it holds up under testing — looks to fix the glaring issues of its predecessor, and reach its potential as a Surface Pro for folks on a budget. Stay tuned for our finalized Microsoft Surface Go 2 review to find out if Microsoft's affordable slate can hold up with the best laptops and tablets out there.