Mattress deal at Beautyrest takes up to $300 off mattresses

The holiday weekend is almost upon us, but that's not stopping mattress manufacturers from offering their best Memorial Day mattress sales right now.

Currently, you can get up to $300 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $999. That's $100 off and one of the biggest mattress deals we've seen from Beautyrest.

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off select mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $999 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series or $1,749 for the top-of-the-line Black Hybrid Series. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.View Deal

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $999.

If you're looking for the best mattress in Beautyrest's sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,749.

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.