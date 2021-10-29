Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream looks to be a bruising battle between the unbeaten, second-place Reds and the surprisingly strong Seagulls in fifth place in the table.

Liverpool vs Brighton live stream live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream takes place Saturday, October 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite their high position in the table, Brighton arrive at Anfield in a bit of a slump. They're winless over their last four Premier League matches and were beaten in the Carabao Cup in midweek to boot. Manager Graham Potter will be pushing his side to rebound from their lackluster form.

Unfortunately, the Seagulls are without Danny Welback so fellow forwards Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard will need to press the attack hard if they want to keep up with the high-scoring Reds. On the defensive end, the team are counting on Shane Duffy and Adam Webster to stifle Liverpool's front three.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are eyeing the championship now that they are sitting in second place and remain the only undefeated team in the table. The rotating cast of forwards — Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota — have been lights-out so far this season. They've crushed their past two league opponents, Manchester United and Watford, 5-0. The Reds have also had recent victories in Carabao Cup and Champions League action. Jurgen Klopp's side will be very hard to beat, especially on home turf at Anfield.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Will Liverpool continue undefeated? You can find out by watching the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling Cheaper Live TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including USA. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

Fubo.TV If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including USA. View Deal

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Brighton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.