Samsung Galaxy S24 just tipped for even slimmer bezels and bigger battery

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 lineup early next year, and new leaks suggest we could see a tweaked design.

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked out of the way, new leaks have focused on the Samsung Galaxy S24, which suggest that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will have some design changes in order to accommodate narrower bezels and a larger battery.

Notable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy 24 Plus "[have] changed some design details and will realize a narrower bezel," adding that the device will be narrower than the Galaxy S22.

I have enough news that S24/24+ has changed some design details and will realize a narrower bezel. However, the overall design language of S24Ultra is still the frame design of S23 Ultra.August 1, 2023 See more

On top of the design leak from Ice Universe, the leaker also broke news of the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery sizes. According to screenshots of the battery certifications, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will maintain a 5,000 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S24 Plus will have an increase from 4,700 mAh in the Galaxy S23 Plus to 4,900 mAh.

Breaking！Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra battery information is 4755mAh and 4855mAh, and typical values are about 4900mAh and 5000mAh. pic.twitter.com/qDMjXSn8OEJuly 31, 2023 See more

Fellow leaker Anthony (@TheGalox_) also suggested that the battery capacity of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus would once again increase. According to their tweet, the Galaxy S24 will come with a 4,100 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S24 Plus will run on a 4,900 mAh unit.

Galaxy S24: around 4100mah battery (based on the 200mah increase on the S24+)Galaxy S24 Plus: 4900mah battery Galaxy S24 Ultra: 5000mah battery S24+ & S24 Ultra seems to have new battery layouts, which are typically seen on fast charging devices pic.twitter.com/cglUEdElmuAugust 1, 2023 See more

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Minor changes

(Image credit: Technical Cheez)

According to both leakers, the Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrades won't be as drastic as those on the base models. That applies especially to the design as Ice Universe tweeted that the overall look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

TheGalox_ also posted an image of the dual battery layout found in the OnePlus 8T, suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra may come with a similar unit in order to improve charging of the expected 5,000 mAh battery. This would back up RGcloudS' claim earlier this year that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be capable of a 65W charge.

A dual battery would allow Samsung to charge the battery quicker because the two cells can charge simultaneously. In theory it allows a quicker fill-up than a single celled battery even when charging the same wattage.

Charging is one of the few areas Samsung falls down to competition like the OnePlus 11, which is capable of a 100W wired charge. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra max out at a 45W charge, with the base Galaxy S23 stuck on 25W.

In addition to the battery claims, rumors about the Galaxy S24 series have been circulating about an increase to the screen refresh rate, along with an upgraded camera, but a dip in performance in some countries due to different chipsets.