Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design could get these two upgrades

Further details on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's alleged titanium frame have appeared courtesy of leaker IceUniverse.

As IU's tipped before, the top Galaxy S24 model could be trading out Samsung's trademark Armor Aluminum for more luxurious titanium. But this time he also claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will weigh 233 grams (8.21 ounces) with its new titanium parts.

For comparison, this is 1 gram (0.03 ounces) lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra's official weight, but still quite a bit heavier than the 196-gram (6.9 ounces) Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung’s next largest flagship phone. It's not a huge weight change, but considering the S23 Ultra uses a very light aluminum frame, it's impressive that Samsung will still be able to cut the weight of the phone even with a heavier material for its side rails.

Titanium: so hot right now

Aluminum, of the Armor variety or otherwise, is the most common metal used to wrap the sides of premium smartphones. One notable exception is the stainless steel that Apple has used for the sides of its Pro iPhone models for the past several years, a more durable but much heavier metal.

But the 2023/24 smartphone launch cycle could end up being the year of titanium, since the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to get titanium frames as well as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With the two largest players in the smartphone world tipped to be adopting this material, other companies looking to increase the quality of their handsets may also try adding titanium too.

It’s still close to half a year until the Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in January/February 2024, so Samsung’s plans could still change slightly before it begins mass production. But even with that pinch of salt taken, we will still be looking out for the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium body parts when it launches, as well as for other rumored features like an upgraded telephoto camera on the Ultra model, and smoother LTPO displays on the basic and Plus versions.