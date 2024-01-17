Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price just leaked right before Unpacked — and it's surprisingly high

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series might be one of the worst-kept secrets of the last year. With the phone's official reveal only hours away, it seems that there is one last leak left — coming from the Carribean.

According to a post on X from Roland Quandt, the Samsung's Carribean online store has accidentally revealed the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra far earlier than expected. The actual listings have since been pulled by the store, but the Google cached images still exist , and they give us a good indication of the price.

This isn’t the first time we have seen the actual design of the S24 lineup. From unboxing videos to specifications and even photos of the phone, Samsung's latest slabs have been on full display.

However, every new leak gives us confirmation about the look of the phone and what users can expect. First and foremost, it appears that the flat display has been all but confirmed, meaning we can finally say goodbye to the famous Samsung curve. The base Galaxy S24, meanwhile, looks almost identical to the Galaxy S23.

One of the oddest parts of this leak is the cost, which is surprisingly high for the region and far exceeds the cost of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra (up by an average of $150 XCD). We have heard various reports about Samsung rolling out the red carpet to entice consumers with the likes of a pre-order bonus that could include double storage for no extra cost . This is not apparent here, however, and the price might turn away some users.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson/X)

While the pictures don’t show off any of the actual hardware specifications, we can see all the expected camera sensors across these phones. We have seen a fair amount of information about the sensors on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including the removal of the 10x telephoto lens .

From what we have gathered from the most recent leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 50MP 5X telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S24 will apparently come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP 3x telephoto. While it doesn’t appear to be much of an improvement to the prior Galaxy S23 series, Samsung appears to be putting more faith in its AI.

Samsung’s Galaxy unpacked is only a few hours away, and with it the official reveal of the Galaxy S24 series of phones. This is the first big phone release of 2024, so it could set the standard for the rest of the market. We have a live blog for the event, as well as information about where to watch the event live.

