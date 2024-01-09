Samsung Galaxy S24 colors will consist of these seven options, says new leak

We now know the Samsung Galaxy S24's official color options thanks to Ross Young, a display expert but also, apparently, a color leaker. So, now you'll know what to ask for if you plan to buy one of these phones in-store.

So without any further ado, those official names are:

Amber Yellow

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue

We believe that grey, black, violet and yellow are the default colors based on previous leaks for the Galaxy S24 series. As for green, orange and blue, these are thought to be special edition colors that will likely be limited to Samsung's own online store. They may also come with shiny color-matched frames this year too, unlike the Galaxy S23's unique colors which sometimes came with matte black side rails instead.

But what about the Ultra?

Young's leak doesn't mention the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making us wonder what the color choices for this year's top Galaxy S model may be.

Looking back at previous statements from Young and others, it sounds as if the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in the same selection of basic colors as the S24 and S24 Plus, just as the Galaxy S23 Ultra shares its basic colors with the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23.

However, Samsung does offer different online-exclusive colors for the Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the other two models in the series. So perhaps we'll see some alternate options for the Galaxy S24 Ultra too, alongside the blue, orange and green we heard about before.

Even if most of its colors are available on its cheaper siblings, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design should still stand out, with its signature right-angled corners and included S Pen. Its alleged titanium frame could also mark the phone out as different from the aluminum-clad base and Plus models.

Samsung's still being coy about what it's unveiling at its January 17 Galaxy Unpacked event, but all signs are pointing to the Galaxy S24 series making its debut there. We'll be on the ground to report on whatever Samsung reveals as it happens, and bring you hands-on impressions of the new devices as soon as possible post-announcement.