Samsung Galaxy S24 specs just got revealed in huge leak

If there was something about the Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Ultra that you wanted to know, you'll probably find it in WinFuture's new report that details all the key specs for all three expected models of Samsung's new phone.

We've included an abridged version of the full spec list below, but check out the original report for even more details.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Price (euros) 899 1149 1449 Display 6.2-inch FHD OLED with Gorilla Glass Armor 6.7-inch QHD OLED with Gorilla Glass Armor 6.8-inch QHD OLED with Gorilla Glass Armor Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz 1 - 120Hz 1 - 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Chipset Exynos 2400 Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,000 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh Coiors Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow

If a big table of specs is overwhelming, or you want to know what all these numbers and abbreviations mean for the Galaxy S24 compared to the Galaxy S23, let us put it all into context.

The (rumored) key changes to the Galaxy S24

One noticeable change could be that the Galaxy S24, with its 6.2-inch FHD display, would be a little larger than the Galaxy S23, which has a 6.1-inch panel. The Galaxy S24 Plus will be improved to a QHD resolution instead of FHD, but it'll still measure in at 6.7 inches. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's still apparently 6.8 inches with a QHD resolution, but the screen is now flat instead of curved like previous Ultras.

All three models will get LTPO 120Hz displays according to the specs sheet. This will make for efficient and smooth performance when scrolling and moving through menus or watching supported high frame rate content. These phones will apparently use a new Gorilla Glass Armor material for greater resistance against scratches and drops, too.

The overall design of these phones, looking at other leaks, seem to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S23 series, but there are some new colors to pick from. The selection of violet, yellow, gray and black colors are the same for all the S24s, but all the Ultra colors are labeled with Titanium, which fits with the rumors of it using a titanium frame instead of aluminum.

The camera don't seem to be changing between the S23 and S23 Plus and their S24 counterparts. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will see some changes like a refreshed 200MP main camera and a new 50MP 5x zoom replacing the 10MP 10x camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Looking to the chipsets powering these phones, Samsung seems to have moved on from the Galaxy S23's all-Snapdragon line-up. Instead it seems that we'll see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip in the Ultra model, but Exynos 2400 chips in the cheaper two models, at least for the European market. This could mean noticeable performance differences between the Ultra and the other models, including for Wi-Fi performance, as there's only Wi-Fi 6E support on the Exynos chips, but Wi-Fi 7 support with the Snapdragon.

For RAM, there is apparently 8GB RAM in the base Galaxy S24 model, but 12GB RAM in the Plus and Ultra. This is an improvement on the Galaxy S23 series, where all models came with 8GB RAM by default, and only the Galaxy S23 Ultra offered a 12GB option.

Another improvement we can look forward to for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are their larger 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh batteries. Although charging speeds don't seem to have changed (25W wired for the vanilla S24, 45W wired on the Plus and Ultra and 15W wireless charging for all), some extra capacity should have a positive effect on their battery life.

Not mentioned in this specs sheet, but seemingly destined to be a huge part of the Galaxy S24 experience, is Galaxy AI. This is the umbrella term for several rumored software features coming to the Galaxy S24 series, and will supposedly include things like enhanced translation and automatic photo editing.

It's just a week until Galaxy Unpacked, the event where the Galaxy S24 should be debuting. So if you want confirmation of all of these details, we should see it all laid out for us very soon.