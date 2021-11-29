Live
Cyber Monday PS5 restock: live updates from Walmart, Target and more
Follow the Cyber Monday PS5 restocks live here
By Rory Mellon
Cyber Monday PS5 deals are proving to be some of the most popular savings of the current crop of Cyber Monday deals. We’re seeing seriously big discounts on several of the best PS5 games and accessories.
Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is will there be a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday? Well, we can finally answer that with a resounding yes. Walmart has confirmed it will be taking fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand console at 12 p.m. ET. Note, you’ll need to be a Walmart Plus member to buy a console in this restock.
We’re hoping that’s just the start of PS5 restocks on Cyber Monday. An extremely reliable source is tipping Target is for its biggest restock of 2021 and this could well fall on Cyber Monday. Plus, the likes of Amazon or GameStop could surprise us with unannounced drops.
If you’re fortunate enough to already own a PS5 console then now is the ideal time to get your console fully kitted out. Some of our favorite Cyber Monday PS5 deals available now include critically acclaimed PS5 exclusive Returnal for $49 and the WD_Black SN850 500GB SSD for $141.
We’ll be updating this Cyber Monday PS5 live blog throughout the day to bring you the biggest discounts and ensure you don’t miss a restock, so be sure to check back regularly.
If you’re looking for more than just PS5 deals, take a look at our main Cyber Monday deals live blog, which is covering all the best sales from across every major retailer.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals: Top sales now
- PS5: check stock @ Amazon
- PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon
- Marvel's Avengers: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Deathloop: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $149 now $121 @ Best Buy
- Riders Republic: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 500GB SN850 SSD w/ Heatsink: was $199 now $147 @ Amazon
- Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
Rory Mellon here, I’m a staff writer at Tom’s Guide and have been tracking PS5 restocks for a living for more than a year. I’ll be running this live blog throughout the day with a singular mission: to bring you up-to-the-minute PS5 restock updates and a selection of fantastic Cyber Monday PS5 deals.
Let’s start with a PS5 restock state of play. The good news is we already have a confirmed Cyber Monday PS5 restock at Walmart. The mega-retailer will be taking fresh orders of the console from 12 p.m. ET. This restock is exclusively for Walmart Plus members, so make sure your account is upgraded ahead of the drop.
This is currently the only guaranteed PS5 restock for Cyber Monday, but we’re hoping additional retailers will also offer the chance to score a console. Right now Target is looking the strongest bet with an extremely reliable source tipping the retailer for its biggest restock of 2021 at some point this week and Cyber Monday looks likely.
The likes of GameStop and Amazon could also hold PS5 restocks today. We’re keeping a close eye on every major retailer and will keep you updated as the day progresses.
Hello and welcome to Tom’s Guide Cyber Monday PS5 live blog.
Sony’s next-gen console continues to be one of the most in-demand items in tech, so it’s no surprise that PS5 deals have been some of the most popular discounts of the annual sales event.
While discounts on the best games and accessories for the console are much appreciated, the big-ticket item is of course the console itself. As expected, we’ve not seen any money off the PS5 console — but we are expecting at least some retailers to mark Cyber Monday with a PS5 restock.
If you’re still looking for a console, or just hoping to get your machine fully kitted out, then stick with this live blog as we’ll bring you regular PS5 restock updates, as well as all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals available right now.
