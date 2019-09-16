Killer Deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 Now $64

Finding an affordable smart display shouldn't leave you broke. Luckily, Amazon has one of its popular Alexa-powered displays on sale.

Currently, the big box retailer has the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99. That's $25 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this device. (Best Buy offers the same price). It's also one of the best smart home deals we've recently seen.

For extra savings, you can get it with a TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug for just $5 more.

Design-wise, the Echo Show 5 review is a smaller version of the 2nd-gen Echo Show. It sports a 5.5-inch (960 x 480) display, a single 4-watt speaker, a microphone, and built-in 1MP camera.

Despite its low resolution camera, its video-call quality is surprisingly good. Colors on the Echo Show 5 were accurate and not washed out.

And since the Echo Show 5 is powered by Alexa, you can control it hands-free and get news, weather, traffic, and recipes via voice commands.

When it comes to sound, the Echo Show 5 delivers decent audio for its size. It's right on par with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot but with less bass. We listened to New Kids On The Block's "Step By Step" and could barely make out the lowest tones, even at the lowest volume.

The Echo Show 5 is a solid choice if you want an affordable smart display for video calling. It's a cheaper alternative to the $229 Echo Show, the $199 Lenovo Smart Display, and the $199 Echo Spot. Now on sale for $25 below retail, it's an even greater value.