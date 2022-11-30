Jets vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 online

The Jets vs Vikings live stream will see if newly minted starting quarterback Mike White can keep the Jets flying high. White helped New York to a 31-10 win over the Beas last week after head coach Robert Saleh benched Zach Wilson in favor of White. Now Minnesota presents another test for White and the Jets defense in this NFL live stream.

Jets vs Vikings channel, start time The Jets vs Vikings live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 4).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Jets (7-4) made a much talked about change at quarterback last week as they opted to start Mike White over their second overall pick from a year ago in Zach Wilson. White made his coaches look smart immediately, leading his team down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive. White was near perfect on the 9-play 75-yard scoring drive completing 6-of-his-7 passes for 69 yards and the touchdown to Garrett Wilson. White would finish his first start since Week 9 of last year throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing.

The only person more excited to see White’s early success than Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh is Garrett Wilson. The rookie 10th overall pick had only caught two touchdowns in his first 10 games and both came from Joe Flacco in Week 2 against the Browns. Now he’s coming off his second two-score game of the season.

While their offense may just be picking up, the Jets’ defense has been solid all season. They are ranked 4th in points allowed-per-game (17.8), 5th in yards allowed-per-game (308.8) and have the 6th highest takeaway total in the league (15).

The Vikings (9-2) have been one of the league’s elite teams all season long and last week they showed their skills to the country as they capped off the Thanksgiving Day games with a 33-26 primetime win over the Patriots.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson tore up turkey day and the Pats’ defense for 139 yards and a touchdown in the win. He now has seven 100-yard games this season and 21 total in the 44 games he’s played as a pro. Jefferson now has the more receiving yards than anyone ever in their first three seasons in the league and he only needed two and a half seasons to do it. Jefferson has racked up 4,248 yards already in his career surpassing another Vikings’ receiver, Randy Moss who reeled in 4,163 yards in his first three years.

Minnesota’s offense is what grabs the headlines, but not to be overlooked is their defense, especially their linebacking core. Jordan Hicks leads the team in tackles with 93 and has three sacks on the season. Eric Kendricks is right behind Hicks with 85 tackles including four tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith have combined for 16.5 sacks this season.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Vikings as 3-point favorites over the Jets. A Vikings win would help them remain as a top three team in the NFL standings with the Eagles (10-1) and the Chiefs (9-2).

How to watch Jets vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Jets vs Vikings you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Jets vs Vikings live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jets vs Vikings live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Dec. 4)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Jets vs Patriots live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Jets vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jets vs Vikings.

Jets vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Vikings on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Vikings live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jets vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jets vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jets vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jets vs Vikings live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.