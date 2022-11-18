Jets vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 11 online

The Jets vs Patriots live stream will see if New York can add to one of the best stories of the 2022 season as they look to win their sixth game in their last seven matchups. Standing in their way is the only team to hand them a loss since week 3. New England took the first meeting of the season between these AFC East rivals 22-17 and will go for the season sweep in this NFL live stream.

Jets vs Patriots channel, start time The Jets vs Patriots live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 20).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Jets (6-3) are in the midst of a season that no one, not even the most diehard of Jets fans saw coming. Their wins have come against the likes of Rodgers, Wilson and Allen, while also handling their business against another top team in the Dolphins, where they put up a season high 40 points back in week 5. They also notched their first win of the season with a historic comeback on the road against the Browns in week 3. Now with second-year head coach Robert Saleh the Jets are off to their best start in four years.

Saleh, a defensive coach in the NFL since he was a coaching intern with the Texans in 2005 has this Jets defense clicking. New York boasts top 10 numbers in both passing yards allowed and points allowed per-game this season. On top of their overall defense, they also put a secondary out on the field that features four players with at least two interceptions to help them to the sixth highest takeaway total in the NFL.

Despite their success this season and winning five of their last six games, there is one thorn in the Jets’ side and that is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots (5-4), like the Jets, are coming off their bye week and playing some of their best football of the year. New England has won two-in-a-row including that win over the Jets in week 8. In that game, the Pats forced three interceptions by Zach Wilson including a Devin McCourty pick that helped set up a 52-yard field goal that put the game out of reach for the Jets.

Also, like the Jets, the Pats are thriving or dying with defensive play. Bill Belichick’s defense only allows 18.4 points-per-game, sixth best in the NFL and they have forced 17 turnovers this season, third most in the league. Leading this defensive unit is veteran linebacker Matthew Judon who leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks. As a team, New England is coming off a nine-sack performance against the Colts, Judon came up with three himself.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites against the Jets.

How to watch Jets vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

Jets vs Patriots live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jets vs Patriots live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Nov. 20)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Jets vs Patriots live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Jets vs Patriots live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jets vs Patriots.

Jets vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Patriots on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jets vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jets vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jets vs Patriots live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jets vs Patriots live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.