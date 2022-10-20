Jets vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 online, start time and channel

The Jets vs Broncos live stream has two teams who are not meeting their very different preseason expectations. The Jets were expected to have yet another lackluster year. Conversely the Broncos, with the addition of Russell Wilson, were supposed to return to being a top team in the AFC. Throw that talk out the window as Denver enters this NFL live stream at (2-4) while the Jets are at (4-2).

Jets vs Broncos channel, start time The Jets vs Broncos live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 23).

• Time — 4.05 p.m. ET / 1.05 p.m. PT / 9.05 p.m. BST / 7.05 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The New York Jets had four wins last season. Last week, they went into Lambeau and beat Aaron Rodgers and company 27-10 to notch their fourth win of this season. That’s one heck of a start for a franchise that hasn’t reach double digits in wins in seven years.

Quarterback Zach Wilson will go for his fourth win in a row when he takes the field Sunday. The second-year signal caller missed the first three games of the season due to injuries suffered in the preseason. To this point, Wilson has thrown for just one touchdown and two interceptions as the Jets have relied on running back Breece Hall. Hall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries last week against the Packers.

The Jets’ defense has also spent time in the limelight this season. They enter week seven ranked ninth in the NFL in fewest-yards-allowed and their 10 takeaways are good enough for the fourth highest total in the league.

While Jets fans are feeling good, Broncos’ fans are not. After hiring longtime NFL offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and trading for nine-time pro bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, they expected a lot more than a (2-4) record and an offense that has scored the fewest points in the NFL. Wilson has posted a 83.4 passer rating this season, which ranks him outside the top 20 QBs in the league.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Broncos as slight 1.5-point home favorites against the Jets.

How to watch Jets vs Broncos live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Jets vs Broncos you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Jets vs Broncos live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Jets vs Broncos live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4.05 p.m. ET / 1.05 p.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 23)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Jets vs Broncos live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Jets vs Broncos live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jets vs Broncos.

Jets vs Broncos live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Broncos on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Broncos live stream starts at 9.05 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jets vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jets vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Jets vs Broncos live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Jets vs Broncos live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.