Killer Apple Watch 3 deal — price just crashed to $179

Looking for Apple Watch deals that won't leave you broke? Best Buy has a massive Apple Watch sale that you can't afford to miss with prices starting as low as $179.

Currently, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $179. That's $20 off and it beats the best Cyber Monday deal we saw for this model by $20. If you want a cheap smartwatch — this is the deal you want. But it doesn't end there. Best Buy is also taking $100 off multiple Apple Watch 5 models with prices starting at $299. That's the cheapest Apple Watch 5 deal we've seen. Given how rare these Apple Watch deals are, these are very likely to be the lowest prices we see till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $20 under the Apple Store's price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen since Cyber Monday.

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's $100 off in multiple colors. Again, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals we've ever seen.

Even if you're not big on workouts, the Apple Watch 3 one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's other smartwatches. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof and built-in GPS to keep track of your pace and distance when you run.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance.

If you want a newer model, the Apple Watch 5 sports an always-on display and Apple's latest S5 processor. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.