Hurry! Fire TV Stick 4K now £29 in epic Amazon Black Friday deal

Thanks to the Black Friday deals coming thick and fast, now is a great time to upgrade your streaming setup.

So check out the Fire TV Stick 4K for £29.99 on Amazon, which knocks £20 off its regular price. That makes this already-affordable 4K streaming device even more wallet-friendly.

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just £29.99. View Deal

If you want the best performance at the best price, it's hard to ignore the Fire TV Stick 4K. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation, and rich app selection.

In real-world tests, we found that the Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content absolutely beautifully. We streamed 4K HDR content from Amazon Video and YouTube and the Fire TV Stick 4K consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In some instances, it displayed videos in 4K HDR right away and 1080p in mere seconds.

