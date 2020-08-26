Huge PS5 gameplay reveal coming this week — here's how to watch

Get ready to see more PS5 games revealed this week as a virtual Gamescom kicks off on August 27.

The Opening Night Live games showcase will be lead by Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards, who hinted that there’ll be a “world premiere” PS5 demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We got a quick look at the game back in June, but this will be a proper look at it in action and should give us a good idea of what the PS5 can do.

The previous trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was in-engine and gave us a glimpse of the PS5’s graphical grunt. But proper in-game footage should really give us a good impression of what the game will look like from a player’s perspective and how all the tech of the PS5, from its super-fast SSD to ray-tracing capabilities, will be brought to bear.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PTWatch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6TiuAugust 25, 2020

However, it won’t just be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that gets shown off, as Keighley also said other PS5 games can be expected. He noted there’ll be an exclusive look at Star Wars: Squadrons and Destiny 2: Beyond Light, as well as a trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition. He also said Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be shown off, and there’ll be an early look at Fall Guys: Season 2 — the first season is currently taking the gaming world by storm.

The showcase is also expected to show-off other games for the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch, much like it did last year. And given the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be released this November, we can expect a lot of next-generation games to be showcased across Gamescom, which is now a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live: How to watch

Opening Night Live will be streamed on YouTube on Thursday, August 27 from 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT, 8 p.m. CEST, and 7 p.m. in the U.K.

The stream will be hosted on The Game Awards channel and is expected to run for two hours. So best have a drink and snack handy so you don’t miss any of the action.

If you can’t watch the stream, then check back with Tom’s Gude for news and information on all the big games at Gamescom.