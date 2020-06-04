Destiny 2 Year 4 release date, leaks, roadmap and exotics

It's almost hard to believe that Destiny 2 Year 4 is almost here. Yes, Guardians, the latest major announcement from Bungie is on its way, and likely delivering this next major epoch of Destiny 2 in the aftermath of Season 11 (which starts even sooner).

And thanks to a new announcement, we've got a firmer grasp on when to expect Destiny 2 Year 4 news. Even better: it's coming quite soon.

And as you'll see below, Destiny 2 Year 4 is bringing a very welcome improvement, where you're not going to be as limited by when you're going on raids. This appears to be a part of a strategy to expand the game's userbase by making it easier to move around and not have to play levels before they disappear.

On June 9, at 12 p.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Pacific, 8 a.m. GMT) we will get our first real glimpse of Destiny 2 Year 4. Or at least we think we do. The official Destiny account gave us that date and time as the "coordinates" for the reveal of the "future of Destiny 2."

Coordinates received. The future of Destiny 2 arrives.June 9 // 9AM PT🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/9lV2l7SnvpJune 3, 2020

The teaser itself is only 15 seconds long, and shows the shadowy Guardian known as The Drifter, who is currently mid-transport in a rather confining shuttle. His vessel appears to be flying to an icy moon of Jupiter. More on that later.

Destiny 2 Year 4 leaks

Sometimes it's hard to tell if a leak is a truly accidental mistake or a cunning tease meant to draw up hype. Such is the case with Destiny 2 Year 4 footage posted to Instagram that was shortly hidden from the main Destiny account later. Oddly, the post is still visible, and we've embedded it here:

A post shared by Destiny 2 (@destinythegame) A photo posted by on on May 29, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

In the footage, we see Eris Morn (whom we first met in The Taken King), who is walking uphill in a snowstorm against strong winds. Jupiter is visible in the sky, which is part of why folks quickly guessed that The Drifter was headed to one of that planet's moons. Seems to us like the pair of characters are destined to cross paths.

There's a chance that this moon of Jupiter is Europa, a land that many Destiny fans have asked to explore since the original game hit. That clip then showed a URL in the bottom left corner, which eagle-eyed audiences saw as "bungie.net/reveal" — and while that site didn't work at first, it now points to a page where you can sign up for email updates about "THE NEXT CHAPTER OF DESTINY 2," aka Destiny 2 Year 4.

Destiny 2 Year 4 roadmap

Bungie has yet to publish the structural roadmap for Destiny 2 Year 4, but a company blog post from April 30 gives us a good idea of what to expect. And the good news is that fans may not need to live their lives by Destiny 2 Year 4's seasons.

Developer Evan Nikolich explained that Bungie's year 4 goals won't lock people into the moment they're in, saying "if you start playing in March 2021, you could go back and experience the Season 12 and Season 13 narrative content. We want our stories to feel more cohesive, flow with meaningful momentum Season over Season, and lead to an exciting climax each year."

This, Nikolich says, is meant to "build a better interconnected narrative and, more importantly, let players be a part of that narrative no matter when they enter the current year."

Destiny 2 Year 4 exotics

If you're worried about exotics changing, we've got good news. While Destiny 2 Year 4 exotics haven't leaked yet, they won't be subject to a new rule that limits weapon power.

You know how Destiny 2 lets people power up guns with an infusion from another gun? Well, starting this month (June 2020), weapons in Destiny will have maximum power levels for infusion bonuses. This will not apply to exotics, according to a blog post from Bungie.