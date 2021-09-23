How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021: Live stream the USA vs Europe golf clash

The US Masters may have the best setting and the Open Championship the history, but the Ryder Cup remains the world's most exciting golf tournament.

This year's contest will be even more eagerly anticipated than most, having been postponed last year due to Covid. Three years is a long time for the always fierce rivalry between Team USA and Team Europe to be put on hold, so expect plenty of passion in the picture-perfect setting of Wisconsin's Whistling Straits course.

Ryder Cup 2021 times, channels The Ryder Cup 2021 starts at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST on Friday (Sept. 24) and runs until Sunday.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC / Golf Channel via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

For the uninitiated, the Ryder Cup pits USA's 12 best players against their European counterparts.

It takes place in a matchplay format, with eight foursome matches and eight fourballs spread over the two days, then 12 singles contests on the final day.

There are 28 points to play for in total, meaning either side needs 14 1/2 to win the Ryder Cup. However, if it's tied at 14 then the current holder retains the trophy — giving Europe the advantage this time out.

That's because the Europeans triumphed in the 2018 contest, their seventh victory in the last nine contests. But USA are favorites at Whistling Straits, despite having six Ryder Cup debutants in their squad.

As well as having home advantage — and an almost entirely partisan crowd, due to US travel restrictions — USA boast eight of the world's top 10 players, including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa.

But the Europeans always raise their game for matchplay, and they have a wealth of experience in their side. Lee Westwood will be making his 11th appearance and Sergio Garcia is the side's all-time record points scorer. Being able to call upon the world number one, Jon Rahm, won't hurt either.

It promises to be a fascinating contest as always, and you can watch it all with a Ryder Cup live stream, wherever you are in the world. So here's how to watch the Ryder Cup 2021.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream from anywhere in the world

It's natural that you might want to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the players tee off?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Ryder Cup live stream on Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another website and watch the golf.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in the US

If you're in the U.S. and want to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream you have several options.

To watch all the action on network TV, you'll need both NBC and the Golf Channel. That's because the first day's action will air exclusively on the Golf Channel, with NBC taking over on Saturday and Sunday. To get NBC, you need one of the best TV antennas, while you need a cable package for the Golf Channel.

But if you've cut the cord you have other options, because the Ryder Cup 2021 will also air on NBC's streaming service Peacock. The free Peacock service will feature coverage of featured groups, while Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and the ad-free Premium Plus ($9.99/month) will have simulcasts of the Golf Channel/NBC broadcasts.

Alternatively, you could watch the Ryder Cup 2021 on Sling or FuboTV, as both have NBC and the Golf Channel.

The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10. You'll have to pay for the Sports Extra add-on to also get the Golf Channel, though.

Fubo.TV costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBC and the Golf Channel.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front. The Starter Plan ($64.99) features dozens of channels including NBC and the Golf Channel, as well as ESPN, Fox Sports and more.View Deal

Sling TV is one of the best values among cable alternatives. The Sling Blue package comes with 30-plus channels in the lineup, including NBC (in select markets). You'll need the Sports Extra add-on to get the Golf Channel, though.View Deal

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports, including golf, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling.View Deal

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get watch US Open 2021 golf live stream.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2021 live stream in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on Fox Sports, but the live stream will also be shown on the treaming platform Kayo Sports. As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

Ryder Cup 2021 live streams schedule

The 43rd Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, September 24, and finishes on Sunday.

There will be a total of eight foursomes matches spread over Friday and Saturday, and eight fourball matches. Then, on Sunday, there'll be 12 singles matches featuring all players.

Friday, September 24

Foursomes: Starting at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

Fourballs: Starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Saturday, September 25

Foursomes: Starting at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

Fourballs: Starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Sunday, September 26

Singles matches: Starting at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

Ryder Cup 2021 teams

USA

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson Dechambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Captain: Steve Stricker

Vice Captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson

EUROPE

Paul Casey

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Vice Captains: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson

What is the format of the Ryder Cup 2021?

The Ryder Cup is split into three types of matchplay contest: Foursomes, fourballs and singles.

In the foursomes, each team of two takes it in turns to hit a stroke, and the side with the lowest score for each hole wins. The side with the most holes at the end of the round wins one point towards the overall score.

In the fourballs, the two pairs each play their own ball, with the best score overall winning the hole. Again, there's one point up for grabs in each game.

In the singles, players from each side compete in standard matchplay format, with the lowest score winning the hole and one point again available for winning the most holes.

That gives a total of 28 points, meaning each side needs 14 1/2 points to win the Ryder Cup outright.