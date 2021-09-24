WWE Extreme Rules 2021 live stream: how to watch, match card and start time

The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 live stream looks plenty interesting and mightily peculiar. At the time of publishing we have only one Extreme Rules match. You might as well call it WWE Extreme Rule.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 start times Extreme Rules main card: Sunday (August 26) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Kickoff show: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

That hardcore match will be one of the night's main events, where Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Bálor. And that's a weird match on its own. It's hard to think that Reigns would come close to losing his title, but it's even harder to think WWE would bring back "The Demon" gimmick just to lose (when he hasn't lost in the facepaint since Samoa Joe beat him in June 2016).

The best case scenario is that the match goes weird for Balor in such a way that he can at least get some character development. The Demon takes over, for example, and doesn't let Finn come back. We're not saying some supernatural stuff like Alexa Bliss is doing, but maybe Finn just is subsumed by that side of himself.

Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair is trying to get her SmackDown Women's Championship back from Becky Lynch. She lost the title at SummerSlam 2021, in one of the more depressing and deflating matches we've ever seen live (yes, we were there). Becky, now a heel, is giving us vibes that suggest she'll somehow evade taking on The EST in a full one-on-one match. That said, if we actually get that match, and they get time, it could be the best WWE match in a while.

How to watch the Marvel movies in order

The best streaming devices, ranked

Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest defends the US Championship against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, in a match that's technically an Extreme Rules match because there are no disqualifications in a triple threat.

Charlotte defends her title against Alexa, and we actually think Miss Bliss has a chance. The Street Profits are taking on The Usos, in another title match where the challengers (Dawkins and Ford) have a chance.

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules live streams with a VPN

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Extreme Rules live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

WWE Extreme Rules live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to watch WWE Extreme Rules in the U.S. is Peacock!

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

WWE Extreme Rules streams in the UK and around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The rest of the world will grab WWE Extreme Rules live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is expanding internationally later in 2021, so you might be watching WWE events without the Network no matter where you live.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Extreme Rules card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor for the Universal Championship

vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor for the Universal Championship Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

for the Raw Women’s Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship

vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Liv Morgan vs. Carmella