How to Watch the National League Championship Series: Live Stream Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The Washington Nationals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in this year's National League Championship Series (NLCS). Both teams prevailed in winner-take-all Game 5 bouts in the NLDS, but now they'll have to face each other to earn a spot in the World Series. With this much at stake, you won't want to miss an inning of the action. Here's how to live stream the Nationals vs. the Cardinals in throughout the duration of this NLCS play.

The NLCS games will be can't-miss TV for the next week. And you can catch every pitch even if you're nowhere near a TV set when the first pitch is thrown. Here are all your streaming options to watch the NLCS between the Nationals and Cardinals.

When can I watch the National League Championship Series between the Nationals and Cardinals?

The NLCS kicks off tonight (Oct. 11) with Game 1 of the series from St. Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT. Game 2 takes place Saturday afternoon, with a first pitch at 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT.

TBS is airing all of the NLCS games, so if you have a cable subscription you're all set. Just be aware that game times for some of the later games in this series won't be set until later to avoid conflicts with any American League Championship Series games between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. (That series begins Oct. 12.)

Here's the tentative schedule for the NLCS between the Nationals and Cardinals.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11 at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, time TBD on TBS

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, time TBD on TBS

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, time TBD on TBS (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, time TBD on TBS (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, time TBD on TBS (if necessary)

How can I use a VPN to watch Nationals vs. Cardinals in the NLCS?

Out of the country when the NLCS games are underway? Use a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN can make it seem as if you're surfing the internet at home, even if you're traveling. With a VPN, you can access the same services you would be able to at home, including any live streaming options for the October MLB games.

We tested many different offerings, and we think best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. In our testing, it had the best mix of performance and customer service, and the price is pretty attractive, too, especially if you're able to sign up for extended service. But you've got other VPN choices as well — here is more information about some of our favorites.

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries so you'll be able to find a connection most of the time. You'll also get reliable customer service from ExpressVPN if you run into any trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



NordVPN: Go with NordVPN if you value privacy, as the service uses 2084-bit encryption. It also works well with streaming services — handy if you want to catch a baseball playoff game. NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.

TunnelBear: It's not the best-performing VPN by far, but TunnelBear is a good choice if you just need a VPN for a week's worth of NLCS playoff games. TunnelBear has a cheap monthly price ($9.99), and it's friendly enough for novices to use.

How can I live stream Nationals vs. Cardinals games during the NLCS?

If you've got a cable subscription, you can head to the TBS Sports website or the Watch TBS app (Android, iOS) on your smartphone or tablet. Either option will carry a live stream of the NLCS games, so you'll be able to watch the action even if you're not near a television set. You will need to sign in with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, so if you've cut the cord on cable, you'll need to consider different streaming offerings.

MLB.TV also carries postseason games, though you'll have to pay $25. (That fee also lets you stream spring training games before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.) However, MLB.TV also requires you to sign in with a cable TV provider, so this isn't an option for cord cutters, either.

How can I live stream the NLCS games between the Nationals and Cardinals without a cable subscription?

Signing up for a streaming service is one way to beat the high cost of cable and still enjoy live sports. You can watch channels that regularly air games through most popular streaming providers.

Here's a list of the streaming services where you're able to catch all the NLCS games (and the ALCS games, too.)

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month, and this Plus package includes TBS.

Fubo.TV: A streaming service with a focus on live sports, Fubo.TV starts at $55 a month and includes TBS among its channels. A cloud DVR feature lets you record certain MLB games to watch later.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes TBS in its live streaming service. As with Fubo.TV, there's a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month, and includes TBS. More sports channels are included in the next tier, which costs $55 a month.

Sling TV: Sling TV is a worthwhile option for watching tonight's game. The Orange package includes TBS and costs $15 for the first month. (The monthly rate rises to $25 after that.) And it's possible to try out the service for a week at no cost.

YouTube TV: You'll find TBS among the 70-plus channels YouTube TV includes for $50 a month. And YouTube TV is another streaming service that boasts a cloud DVR feature.

What to watch for in the Nationals-Cardinals series?

By beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional series and the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card game, the Nationals are the first Washington DC-based baseball team to win a postseason series since the Washington Senators won the 1924 World Series. The last time the Nationals franchise made an NLCS, the team was based in Montreal.

The Cardinals are looking for their first pennant since 2013. They last won the World Series in 2011.

Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the Cardinals in Game 1 against the Nationals' Anibal Sanchez. Game 2 features a particular intriguing pitching matchup between the Cardinals' Adam Wainwright and Max Scherzer of Washington.