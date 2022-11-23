How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 online

It's time to give thanks and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 online! This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring back iconic balloons, floats, Santa Claus and big stars like Mariah Carey.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start time, channel The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday (November 25). The broadcast starts at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and run until to 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

The 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups and an array of musical stars.

The Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu balloon returns, joined by new giants like Bluey and Stuart the Minion. And favorites Astronaut Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, Pikachu and SpongeBob SquarePants will all be back, too.

In the parade's finale, Carey will perform her beloved Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The show will kick off with an opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl.

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the US

In the U.S., Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock (opens in new tab) on Thursday, November 25. The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and run until 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service like Sling TV or FuboTV. It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Canada, the UK or Australia

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m. AEDT.