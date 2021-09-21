Pre-heat your ovens, set your timers and get ready to watch The Great British Baking Show 2021 online. The big white tent is welcoming a dozen new home bakers from around the UK who will face a series of challenges asking them to create cakes, cookies, bread and other decadently delicious treats.

Great British Baking Show start time, channel The Great British Baking Show series 12 premieres Friday, Sept. 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

The first episode airs Sept. 21 in the U.K.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to taste the resulting baked goods and deliver their verdicts (and maybe even a handshake). Matt Lucas is back as a presenter, along with Noel Fielding, who missed the Christmas specials while on paternity leave.

The 12 contestants range in age from 19 to 70 and come from a range of backgrounds and professions, including a Metropolitan Police detective, an IT professional, a student and a retired nurse (see the full cast list below). Due to the ongoing pandemic, they filmed in a bubble, just like last year's cast.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Great British Baking Show 2021 online. Plus, watch a teaser for season 12:

How to watch Great British Baking Show 2021 from anywhere

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2021 online in the US

In the U.S., The Great British Baking Show streams on Netflix. The first episode of season 12 premieres on Friday, Sept. 24 at 3 a.m. ET.

Americans who are abroad in a country with Netflix geo-restrictions can still get all the baking action using ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 in the UK

The Great British Bake Off 2021, or GBBO series 12, premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4 and its related All4 streaming service.

To watch Channel 4 on demand, all you need to do is sign up a free account. The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Brits who are traveling abroad can still access Channel 4 with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2021 in Canada

Good news and bad news for Canadians. The good news is that GBBO, which is also called The Great British Baking Show in Canada, is on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service.

The bad news is that new seasons usually don't become available until months after the U.K./U.S. broadcasts. For instance, series 11 just debuted in August, nearly a year after it aired. Thus far, CBC hasn't set a GBBO series 12 release date.

The Great British Baking Show 2021 cast: Meet the bakers

Amanda Geo, 56, Metropolitan Police detective, London

Chigs Parmar, 40, Sales manager, Leicestershire

Crystelle Pereira, 26, Client relationship manager, London

Freya Cox, 19, Student, North Yorkshire

George Aristidou, 34, Shared lives coordinator, London

Giuseppe Dell'Anno, 45, Chief engineer, Bristol

Jairzeno, 51, Head of Finance, London

Jürgen, 56, IT professional, Sussex

Lizzie Acker, 28, Car production operative, Liverpool

Maggie, 70, Retired nurse & midwife, Dorset

Rochica, 27, Junior HR business partner, Birmingham

Tom, 28, Software developer, Kent