How to watch The Challenge: All Stars online: Paramount Plus premiere date, cast and trailer

The Challenge: All Stars episode 1 premieres Thursday, April at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.
The Challenge is coming full circle. It's almost time to watch The Challenge: All Stars online on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS (home to MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, the Paramount movie studio and more). The All Stars cast is made up of OG Real World and Road Rules alums who went on to compete in The Challenge.
The idea for this limited-series event came from Mark Long, who appeared on the very first season of Road Rules and became a two-time Challenge winner. He'll be joined by other blast-from-the-past names like Trishelle Cannatella, Katie Cooley, Alton Williams, Ruthie Alcaide, Jisela Delgado, and Syrus Yarbrough.
Some of the All Stars haven't appeared on a Challenge season for two decades! This is no April Fool's joke. On Us Weekly's podcast, Long explained that he wanted to take the show "back to where it was fun."
"It was light-hearted but still competitive,” he added. “What I think will be super special about something like this is being able to almost capture the 'where are they now?' type of feel where they introduce characters on the first show."
Here's everything you need to know to watch The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus.
How to watch The Challenge: All Stars anywhere, with a VPN
Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Challenge: All Stars. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)
Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal
How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in the US
American fans can watch The Challenge: All Stars premiere episode starting at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 1.
The season has a total of nine episodes; they will drop weekly every Thursday.
Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal
How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in Canada
Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch The Challenge: All Stars along with American viewers on Thursdays, starting March 4.
How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in the UK
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available in the UK yet.
If you've already got a subscription but are traveling abroad, you can still watch The Challenge: All Stars using ExpressVPN.
The Challenge: All Stars trailer
Host TJ Lavin opens the trailer by introducing the cast as "some of the greatest all-stars to set foot on the Challenge field." Then, we get glimpses of some of the crazy stunts they'll have to pull off, which involve jumping in lakes and climbing across a moving tractor trailer. And when they're not competing, they're also battling it out with words. Because this is the Challenge — of course there's going to be drama.
The Challenge: All Stars cast
Host TJ Lavin returns to oversee the season. And The Challenge: All Stars cast includes 22 former Real World or Road Rules members. They are:
Ace Amerson
Original season: Real World: Paris
Challenges: 4
Last appeared: The Inferno 3, 2007
Alton Williams
Original season: Real World: Las Vegas
Challenges: 4 (1 win)
Last appeared: Battle of the Seasons, 2012
Aneesa Ferreira
Original season: Real World: Chicago
Challenges: 14
Last appeared: Double Agents, 2021
Arissa Hill
Original season: Real World: Las Vegas
Challenges: 1
Last appeared: Battle of the Sexes 2, 2004
Beth Stolarczyk
Original season: Real World: Los Angeles
Challenges: 7
Last appeared: The Gauntlet III, 2008
Darrell Taylor
Original season: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
Challenges: 9 (5 wins)
Last appeared: Double Agents, 2021
Derrick Kosinski
Original season: Road Rules: X-Treme
Challenges: 10 (3 wins)
Last appeared: XXX: Dirty 30, 2017
Eric 'Big Easy' Banks
Original season: The Challenge: Fresh Meat
Challenges: 6
Last appeared: Battle of the Seasons, 2012
Jemmye Carroll
Original season: Real World: New Orleans
Challenges: 7
Last appeared: Final Reckoning, 2018
Jisela Delgado
Original season: Road Rules: The Quest
Challenges: 3
Last appeared: The Gauntlet II, 2005
Jonna Mannion
Original season: Real World: Cancun
Challenges: 5
Last appeared: Battle of the Exes II, 2015
Katie Cooley (née Doyle)
Original season: Road Rules: The Quest
Challenges: 9 (1 win)
Last appeared: Cutthroat, 2010
Kellyanne Judd
Original season: Real World: Sydney
Challenges: 4
Last appeared: Rivals III, 2015
Kendal Sheppard
Original season: Road Rules: Campus Craw
Challenges: 1 (1 win)
Last appeared: The Inferno, 2004
Laterrian Wallace
Original season: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity
Challenges: 3
Last appeared: The Gauntlet, 2003
Mark Long
Original season: Road Rules: First Adventure
Challenges: 6 (2 wins)
Last appeared: Battle of the Exes, 2012
Nehemiah Clark
Original season: Real World: Austin
Challenges: 4 (1 win)
Last appeared: Rivals, 2011
Ruthie Alcaide
Original season: Real World: Hawaii
Challenges: 4
Last appeared: The Duel II, 2009
Syrus Yarbrough
Original season: Real World: Boston
Challenges: 5 (1 win)
Last appeared: The Ruins, 2009
Teck Holmes
Original season: Real World: Hawaii
Challenges: 1
Last appeared: Challenge 2000, 2000
Trishelle Cannatella
Original season: Real World: Las Vegas
Challenges: 4
Last appeared: Rivals II, 2011
Yes Duffy
Original season: Road Rules: Semester at Sea
Challenges: 3 (1 win)
Last appeared: Battle of the Sexes, 2002
