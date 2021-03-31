How to watch The Challenge: All Stars online: Paramount Plus premiere date, cast and trailer

The Challenge: All Stars info The Challenge: All Stars episode 1 premieres Thursday, April at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge is coming full circle. It's almost time to watch The Challenge: All Stars online on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS (home to MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, the Paramount movie studio and more). The All Stars cast is made up of OG Real World and Road Rules alums who went on to compete in The Challenge.

The idea for this limited-series event came from Mark Long, who appeared on the very first season of Road Rules and became a two-time Challenge winner. He'll be joined by other blast-from-the-past names like Trishelle Cannatella, Katie Cooley, Alton Williams, Ruthie Alcaide, Jisela Delgado, and Syrus Yarbrough.

Some of the All Stars haven't appeared on a Challenge season for two decades! This is no April Fool's joke. On Us Weekly's podcast, Long explained that he wanted to take the show "back to where it was fun."

"It was light-hearted but still competitive,” he added. “What I think will be super special about something like this is being able to almost capture the 'where are they now?' type of feel where they introduce characters on the first show."

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Challenge: All Stars. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in the US

American fans can watch The Challenge: All Stars premiere episode starting at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 1.

The season has a total of nine episodes; they will drop weekly every Thursday.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in Canada

Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch The Challenge: All Stars along with American viewers on Thursdays, starting March 4.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars in the UK

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available in the UK yet.

If you've already got a subscription but are traveling abroad, you can still watch The Challenge: All Stars using ExpressVPN.

The Challenge: All Stars trailer

Host TJ Lavin opens the trailer by introducing the cast as "some of the greatest all-stars to set foot on the Challenge field." Then, we get glimpses of some of the crazy stunts they'll have to pull off, which involve jumping in lakes and climbing across a moving tractor trailer. And when they're not competing, they're also battling it out with words. Because this is the Challenge — of course there's going to be drama.

The Challenge: All Stars cast

Host TJ Lavin returns to oversee the season. And The Challenge: All Stars cast includes 22 former Real World or Road Rules members. They are:

Ace Amerson

Original season: Real World: Paris

Challenges: 4

Last appeared: The Inferno 3, 2007

Alton Williams

Original season: Real World: Las Vegas

Challenges: 4 (1 win)

Last appeared: Battle of the Seasons, 2012

Aneesa Ferreira

Original season: Real World: Chicago

Challenges: 14

Last appeared: Double Agents, 2021

Arissa Hill

Original season: Real World: Las Vegas

Challenges: 1

Last appeared: Battle of the Sexes 2, 2004

Beth Stolarczyk

Original season: Real World: Los Angeles

Challenges: 7

Last appeared: The Gauntlet III, 2008

Darrell Taylor

Original season: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

Challenges: 9 (5 wins)

Last appeared: Double Agents, 2021

Derrick Kosinski

Original season: Road Rules: X-Treme

Challenges: 10 (3 wins)

Last appeared: XXX: Dirty 30, 2017

Eric 'Big Easy' Banks

Original season: The Challenge: Fresh Meat

Challenges: 6

Last appeared: Battle of the Seasons, 2012

Jemmye Carroll

Original season: Real World: New Orleans

Challenges: 7

Last appeared: Final Reckoning, 2018

Jisela Delgado

Original season: Road Rules: The Quest

Challenges: 3

Last appeared: The Gauntlet II, 2005

Jonna Mannion

Original season: Real World: Cancun

Challenges: 5

Last appeared: Battle of the Exes II, 2015

Katie Cooley (née Doyle)

Original season: Road Rules: The Quest

Challenges: 9 (1 win)

Last appeared: Cutthroat, 2010

Kellyanne Judd

Original season: Real World: Sydney

Challenges: 4

Last appeared: Rivals III, 2015

Kendal Sheppard

Original season: Road Rules: Campus Craw

Challenges: 1 (1 win)

Last appeared: The Inferno, 2004

Laterrian Wallace

Original season: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity

Challenges: 3

Last appeared: The Gauntlet, 2003

Mark Long

Original season: Road Rules: First Adventure

Challenges: 6 (2 wins)

Last appeared: Battle of the Exes, 2012

Nehemiah Clark

Original season: Real World: Austin

Challenges: 4 (1 win)

Last appeared: Rivals, 2011

Ruthie Alcaide

Original season: Real World: Hawaii

Challenges: 4

Last appeared: The Duel II, 2009

Syrus Yarbrough

Original season: Real World: Boston

Challenges: 5 (1 win)

Last appeared: The Ruins, 2009

Teck Holmes

Original season: Real World: Hawaii

Challenges: 1

Last appeared: Challenge 2000, 2000

Trishelle Cannatella

Original season: Real World: Las Vegas

Challenges: 4

Last appeared: Rivals II, 2011

Yes Duffy

Original season: Road Rules: Semester at Sea

Challenges: 3 (1 win)

Last appeared: Battle of the Sexes, 2002