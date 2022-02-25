How to watch the SAG Awards 2022 live stream: Date, start time, nominees

SAG Awards 2022 start time, channel The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony airs Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT (via Sling).

Hollywood's biggest actors take the stage when you watch the SAG Awards 2022 live stream online. The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards honors the year's best achievements in film and television performances and is a key precursor to next month's Oscars.

The SAG Awards 2022 brings back a live, in-person ceremony the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Last year's awards were pre-taped and virtual. The festivities will kick off with a performance by Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.

Miranda directed Tick, Tick... Boom! and wrote music for Encanto, both of which earned SAG nominations.

Film nominees include the casts of Belfast and Don't Look Up, Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck. TV nominees include the casts of Succession, Squid Game, Yellowstone and Ted Lasso.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 SAG Awards live stream.

How to watch SAG Awards 2022 online anywhere

Just because TBS and TNT aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2022 SAG Awards live stream if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT if they have a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the SAG Awards on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV: Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages include TBS and TNT in the channel lineup, as well as other popular networks like AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV, Food Network and TNT. Right now, you can check out the service with a 3-day free trial.

How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in Canada

The SAG Awards 2022 ceremony doesn't appear to be airing on any Canadian channels. But streaming service subscribers can access their live streams by using ExpressVPN.

How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in the UK

The SAG Awards 2022 show isn't airing on any UK channels, so streaming service subscribers will need to use ExpressVPN to access their live streams.

SAG Awards 2022 nominations

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on January 12 by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live.

Here's the full list of SAG nominees:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfas

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game