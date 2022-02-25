How to watch the SAG Awards 2022 live stream: Date, start time, nominees

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony airs Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT (via Sling).
Hollywood's biggest actors take the stage when you watch the SAG Awards 2022 live stream online. The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards honors the year's best achievements in film and television performances and is a key precursor to next month's Oscars.
The SAG Awards 2022 brings back a live, in-person ceremony the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Last year's awards were pre-taped and virtual. The festivities will kick off with a performance by Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.
Miranda directed Tick, Tick... Boom! and wrote music for Encanto, both of which earned SAG nominations.
Film nominees include the casts of Belfast and Don't Look Up, Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck. TV nominees include the casts of Succession, Squid Game, Yellowstone and Ted Lasso.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 SAG Awards live stream.
How to watch SAG Awards 2022 online anywhere
Just because TBS and TNT aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2022 SAG Awards live stream if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.
How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in the US
In the U.S., viewers can watch the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or TNT if they have a cable package.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the SAG Awards on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend Sling, one of the best streaming services on the market.
Sling TV: Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages include TBS and TNT in the channel lineup, as well as other popular networks like AMC, Bravo, CNN, HGTV, Food Network and TNT. Right now, you can check out the service with a 3-day free trial.
How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in Canada
The SAG Awards 2022 ceremony doesn't appear to be airing on any Canadian channels. But streaming service subscribers can access their live streams by using ExpressVPN.
How to watch SAG Awards 2022 live stream in the UK
The SAG Awards 2022 show isn't airing on any UK channels, so streaming service subscribers will need to use ExpressVPN to access their live streams.
SAG Awards 2022 nominations
The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on January 12 by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live.
Here's the full list of SAG nominees:
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfas
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game