How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles online and on HBO Max

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles start time, release date Release date: August 11

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Cast: Anthony Lynn (Chargers coach) and Sean McVay (Rams coach)

Age rating: TV-MA

Run time: 57 minutes (Episode 1)

It's time to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles tonight (Aug 11) to get the next best thing to live football, with the behind the scenes views from the rival Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, as they both prepare to call the fancy new SoFi Stadium home.

Coming to HBO and HBO Max Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will likely be spread out across the next 5 weeks. I say likely because this season of Hard Knocks has the potential to be unlike any we've ever seen.

That's because the teams in question don't appear to have an upcoming season to play during, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the trailer below, we don't get much information about how far the cameras went in tracking the teams pre-season.

While some may worry that this season may seem like a commercial for the $5 billion SoFi stadium and its gigantic video scoreboard (a 360-foot, double-sided super-screen), we expect that the series will at least give folks a solid view at what it's like to share a city with another team.

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Hard Knocks: Los Angeles if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles in the US

If you've already got cable or satellite, you can just watch Hard Knocks: LA on HBO, added to your plan. Cord-cutters, though will want to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on HBO Max when it arrives tonight at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The one big downside of HBO Max, though, is that it's not available on Roku or Fire TV.

HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Love Life, Expecting Amy, Search Party and Doom Patrol.View Deal

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles in Canada

We looked all over Crave, the home of most HBO content in Canada, but could not find Hard Knocks: Los Angeles show times or details. So, Americans visiting their neighbors in the great white north will want to check out a VPN service to log into their home services. Our pick, as noted above is Express VPN, for its streaming speeds and ease of use.

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles in the UK

Sadly, it looks like Sky Atlantic, the home of most HBO content in the UK, won't be getting Hard Knocks: Los Angeles any time soon.

So, Americans travelling to the UK for business or holiday will want to peruse their options with a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to watch the series live.

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles in Australia

Fortunately, our friends down under can watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles with the Kayo Sports package.

The only catch is that it's not airing live tonight. Instead, Kayo subscribers in Australia will see Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on ESPN this upcoming Sunday.