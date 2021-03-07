How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2021 online: Nominees, date and more

Critics Choice Awards 2021 info The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards is airing Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony will last three hours and it's on The CW.

Movie and TV stars are aligning, which means it's almost time to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2021 online and on The CW. The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards honor the best in film and television of the past year, including titles like Mank, Minari, Ozark and The Crown.

The Critics Choice Awards 2021 will once again be hosted by Taye Diggs, but this year's ceremony will be quite different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will be hybrid model, toggling between Diggs and some presenters live on stage in Los Angeles and nominees beaming in remotely from around the world.

Viewers can only hope that the Critics Choice Awards does the hybrid ceremony model better than last week's Golden Globes, which was bogged down by audio issues and awkward interactions.

This year, the Critics Choice Association is honoring Zendaya with the fifth annual SeeHer Award, which recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement — to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape. Previous recipients include Kristen Bell, Viola Davis and Gal Gadot. The award will be presented by John David Washington, Zendaya's co-star from Malcolm and Marie.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2021 online.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Critics Choice Awards 2021. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2021 in the US

American viewers can watch the three-hour 2021 Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW, if they get the network with their cable package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Critics Choice Awards 2021 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Critics Choice Awards 2021 in Canada and the UK

Bad news for Canadians and Brits — the Critics Choice Awards 2021 ceremony does not seem to be airing on any channels in their respective regions.

Any Fubo or Locast users away from home can still access their services using ExpressVPN.

Critics Choice Awards 2021 presenters

Along with host Taye Diggs (in his third Critics Choice Awards emceeing gig), a number of film and TV stars are presenting. They include: Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chris Hemsworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominees

Here is the list of 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards nominees.

FILM

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Actor

Ben Affleck – The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman – Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun – Minari (A24)

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray – On the Rocks (A24 / Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari (A24)

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography

Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne – Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne – Emma (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler – Mulan (Disney)

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Trish Summerville – Mank (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter – Mank (Netflix)

Jennifer Lame – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Best Original Song

Everybody Cries – The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Husavik (My Home Town) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Io sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri – Minari (A24)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank (Netflix)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Disney)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen – Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel – News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Drama Actor

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Drama Actress

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Comedy Actor

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Lecy Goranson – The Connors (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best TV Movie

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actor

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Limited TV/Movie Actress

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Best Limited TV/Movie Supporting Actor

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)

John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Limited TV/Movie Supporting Actress

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)