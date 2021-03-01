Golden Globes 2021 winners list — what you can stream right now

The trophies are in the mail for the Golden Globes 2021 winners, and you can watch many of them right now The stars came out (or streamed from home) last night for the mostly-virtual Golden Globes ceremony, which was dominated by streaming services.
Netflix dominated the evening, with seven wins including Best Drama for The Crown. On the movie side, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took the top honors in drama and comedy/musical.
The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony kicked off with pointed barbs by hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (beaming in from opposite sides of the coast) about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity.
- Where to watch free movies online
- Best movies on Hulu to stream right now
- How to watch Fast and Furious movies in order online
A recent report in the L.A. Times revealed that the HFPA (the group which votes on the awards) did not have a single Black member in its ranks. The HFPA acknowledged its failing during the show, with three members making a statement promising to do
The rest of the show was a mix of technical difficulties (the first winner, Daniel Kaluuya, started his speech on mute) and remote-meeting awkwardness. There were some genuinely great moments, such as the late Chadwick Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward giving a moving speech after his win.
But aside from the novelty of seeing glimpses of the celebs' homes, dogs and pajama stylings, the Golden Globes show itself was widely considered a dud. The best part about it was the spotlight on deserving winners, like Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, the first Asian-American woman (and only the second woman) to "take home" the award for that category.
Golden Globes 2021 winners and where to stream them
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nomadland
(Streaming on Hulu)
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
(Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
(Streaming on Hulu)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
(Available March 2 on VOD)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
(Streaming on HBO Max)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Minari
(Streaming on video on demand)
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Soul
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
(Streaming on Disney Plus)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Schitt’s Creek
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen’s Gambit
(Streaming on Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
(Streaming on Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
(Streaming on HBO Max)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
(Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)