Golden Globes 2021 winners list — what you can stream right now

The trophies are in the mail for the Golden Globes 2021 winners, and you can watch many of them right now The stars came out (or streamed from home) last night for the mostly-virtual Golden Globes ceremony, which was dominated by streaming services.

Netflix dominated the evening, with seven wins including Best Drama for The Crown. On the movie side, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took the top honors in drama and comedy/musical.

The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony kicked off with pointed barbs by hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (beaming in from opposite sides of the coast) about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity.

A recent report in the L.A. Times revealed that the HFPA (the group which votes on the awards) did not have a single Black member in its ranks. The HFPA acknowledged its failing during the show, with three members making a statement promising to do

The rest of the show was a mix of technical difficulties (the first winner, Daniel Kaluuya, started his speech on mute) and remote-meeting awkwardness. There were some genuinely great moments, such as the late Chadwick Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward giving a moving speech after his win.

But aside from the novelty of seeing glimpses of the celebs' homes, dogs and pajama stylings, the Golden Globes show itself was widely considered a dud. The best part about it was the spotlight on deserving winners, like Nomadland director Chloe Zhao, the first Asian-American woman (and only the second woman) to "take home" the award for that category.

Golden Globes 2021 winners and where to stream them

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Nomadland

(Streaming on Hulu)

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

(Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

(Streaming on Hulu)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

(Available March 2 on VOD)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

(Streaming on HBO Max)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Minari

(Streaming on video on demand)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Soul

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

(Streaming on Disney Plus)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen’s Gambit

(Streaming on Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

(Streaming on Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

(Streaming on HBO Max)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

(Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)