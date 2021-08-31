How to watch Billie Eilish concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles online

Dim the lights because it's almost time to watch the Billie Eilish concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles online with Disney Plus. The Grammy-winning singer will perform her second studio album for the first and only time in its entirety, front to back, from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Billie Eilish concert film details Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles starts streaming at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, September 3 on Disney Plus.

Fans will finally get to watch Eilish perform breakout songs from Happier Than Ever, like "Your Power," "Lost Cause," and "NDA."

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne and features animated elements that take viewers on a dreamlike journey through Eilish's hometown of L.A. The movie also includes appearances by her brother, FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Children's Chorus.

“L.A. is the reason that I am who I am,” Billie explains in the trailer. “It’s all about reflecting on yourself, becoming who you are. We all have these idealized versions of ourselves in our head. I’ve never done anything like this.”

Earlier this year, Eilish was the subject of an Apple TV Plus documentary, The World's A Little Blurry.

Here's everything you need to watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles online, plus watch a trailer below:

How to watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney Plus

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will stream exclusively on Disney Plus starting Friday, September 3 at 3 a.m. ET.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. It's also home to music content like Taylor Swift's Folklore Long Pond Sessions. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

How to watch Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.