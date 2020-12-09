Killer Fitbit deal: Save $70 on Fitbit Sense smartwatch right now

If you're in the market for a new fitness tracker or smartwatch, now's the time to act, as the Fitbit Sense is on sale for $259, a savings of $70 off its regular price at Best Buy.

If you've been looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch for yourself or as a present, this is as good a deal as you'll find on a premier device.

Fitbit Sense: was $329 now $259 @ Best Buy

Fitbit's flagship smartwatch features a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitor, GPS, mobile payments, and more. This Best Buy deal shaves $70 off its regular price.View Deal

The Fitbit Sense is the most ambitious smartwatch/fitness tracker of the year. That's because, in addition to the standard GPS and heart rate monitor, it can also measure your blood oxygen levels, has an ECG monitor, and can also measure your stress levels as well as skin temperature. No other smartwatch can claim all that.

In addition, the Sense has sleep tracking, NFC for mobile payments, and Alexa and Google Assistant built in. You can also store music on the watch, though it doesn't work with Spotify yet — perhaps our only big criticism of the watch.

In our Fitbit Sense review, we loved its design, bright display, and lengthy battery life of nearly a week, which means you won't have to go charging it up every day.