Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Grizzlies vs Jazz start time, channel The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream will begin Wednesday, June 2nd at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on NBATV.

The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream puts 8-seed Memphis on the road as they look to keep their postseason alive against 1-seed Utah in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Though the Grizzlies have put up more of a fight game-by-game than most thought in this series, the Jazz will try to finish them off in Game 5. Donovan Mitchell will look to lead Utah into the second round as he has been at his best since missing Game 1 with an ankle injury. Mitchell is averaging 28 points-per-game in the series and coming off a 30-point performance in Game 4. The 24-year-old now has 10 career playoff games with at least 30 points. Only Hall of Famer Karl Malone has more in Utah’s history.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jazz, owners of the NBA’s best record (52-20), leading a first round playoffs series, 3-1. However, what may be surprising is how the 8-seeded Grizzlies have battled in the playoffs despite their tough draw. Memphis has been in each game thanks to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks orchestrating a dynamic offense. The two are averaging 33 and 27 points-per-game respectively. Not bad for a duo who is only getting their first taste of the NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies are hoping history repeats itself in this series. The Jazz also led 3-1 in their first-round series against the Nuggets last year. Utah ended up blowing that lead and losing the series.

The Jazz host Game 5 as 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 226.5.

How to avoid Grizzlies vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the US

In the U.S. Grizzlies vs Jazz airs on NBATV, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.View Deal

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Trail Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.