Google Pixel 6a early rumors and what we want to see

We're a ways out from Google's Pixel 6a announcement, but we've already started hearing some early rumors. Considering how much we liked the Pixel 5a when it came out halfway through 2021, we have high hopes for the next budget Pixel.

In fact, the Pixel 5a needs few upgrades, so its successor can manage with moderate improvements in our opinion. Some are just wishful thinking, like a Tensor chip for the Pixel 6a. Others, like autofocus on the ultrawide lens, are more realistic.

Right now, there aren't many rumors to go off of since the Pixel 6a is still a ways out. Here's what we've heard about the next Pixel.

The Pixel 5a released on August 26, 2021 in the US and Japan. Google didn't explain why the phone was limited to two countries, but we expect the ongoing chip shortage that has plagued the industry had something to do with it.

August seems to be Google's new timeline for the A series. The Pixel 3a was revealed on May 7 at Google I/O 2019, but the Pixel 4a came out on August 20, 2020. Many blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on the 4a's delayed release date. The late-August 2022 timeline seems likely for the Pixel 6a.

As for the price, that's pretty up in the air. The smaller Pixel 3a (there were two sizes) came in at $399, but the Pixel 4a undercut it at $349. Then, the Pixel 5a bumped up to $449 and added a second camera and 5G. If we had to guess, the Pixel 6a will likely stay in the $449 ballpark, depending on the chip Google uses.

Google Pixel 6a early rumors

So far, there's only one rumor about the Pixel 6a. According to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, there's a device codenamed 'bluejay.' Rahman found a possible camera setup for bluejay, which includes Sony IMX363, IMX386 and IMX355 sensors.

For reference, the Pixel 5a used the same 12MP IMX363 for its main sensor and an 8MP IMX355 for its front-facing camera. The ultrawide was an 16MP IMX481. The IMX386 is a 12MP sensor with a pixel size of 1.25 μm versus the IMX481's 1.0 μm. So while the purported Pixel 6a's ultrawide camera is a lower resolution at 12MP, the pixels on the sensor are larger, which let in more light for better-lit images.

Google Pixel 6a: What we want to see

Again, we really liked the Pixel 5a, calling it the best camera phone under $500, handily beating anything else in the price category. But that doesn't mean the phone was without fault, so here's what we want to see improved for the next go around.