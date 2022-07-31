Best Google Pixel 6a cases in 2022

Turn to the best Google Pixel 6a cases if you want to make sure your new Google phone lasts as long as possible. After all, one of the big reasons to buy the Google Pixel 6a is because you don't care to spend big bucks on smartphones. By keeping your Pixel 6a in the best shape possible, you'll be able to enjoy your phone for longer.

And keeping phones free from damage is precisely what the best Google Pixel 6a cases aim to do. Even minimalist cases can absorb the shocks and blows that come from accidental drops. Many cases offer raised edges, protecting your screen from cracking and keeping the camera lens safe from scratches, so that one of the best camera phones out there can continue to produce superior shots.

If you're buying a Pixel 6a — and if you are, check out the best Google Pixel 6a deals to save money — you'll want to throw in a Pixel 6a case as well. But which one's a worthy addition? We've done the research, looking at Pixel 6a cases that promise top-notch protection. We've also found a few that offer additional features including kickstands, slots for carrying around your cash or credit cards and unique colors and designs.

These are our picks for the best Google Pixel 6a cases to pick up for your new budget phone.

What are the best Google Pixel 6a cases?

Only you can be the final judge on what the best Google Pixel 6a case is, based on your personal preferences and wish list for a case. However, it's hard to deny the convenience of getting your case from the very phone maker who created your handset, which is why we like the Google Pixel 6a case from Google.

If durability is what you're after, you'll be impressed with the drop protection that the Spigen Tough Armor Case, Caseology Parallax and Urban Armor Gear Scout Series deliver for the Pixel 6a. Bcov makes some of the most stylish Pixel 6a cases we've seen — we're fans of the Mandala Flower flip case — and you can't argue with streamlined simplicity of the Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 6a.

The best Google Pixel 6a cases you can buy right now

1. Google Pixel 6a Case The best Google Pixel 6a case overall Specifications Colors: Charcoal, Seafoam Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic elastomer Weight: 1.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Made with recycled plastic + Raised edges for extra protection Reasons to avoid - Plain design

You've trusted Google to build your next phone — why not turn to them for the case, too? Google's Pixel 6a Case isn't going to win awards for a creative name or blow you away visually. But it will provide added protection for your Pixel 6a, should the phone slip out of your hands.

The Pixel 6a Case can absorb shocks from drops, and it's got raised edges to keep the screen from getting damaged. Because Google designed both the phone and case, you can be guaranteed that the fit will be perfect. Even better, Google uses 30% recycled plastics to assemble this Pixel 6a case, so your impact on the planet isn't as great either.

2. Spigen Tough Armor Case for Pixel 6a Great value for drop protection Specifications Colors: Black, Slate, Green Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Excellent drop protection for less than $20 + Includes a Kickstand Reasons to avoid - Plain exterior

We like the protection Spigen's Touch Armor Case affords smartphones, so we're happy to see that the case maker has produced an edition for the Pixel 6a. The two-piece case claims drop protection that meets the MIL-STD 810G-516.6 standard. A foam layer also absorbs and dissipates shocks from any collisions keeping your phone safe. All this protection comes at an affordable price, too, as you can find the Tough Armor Case for less than $20.

You have a choice of three colors, all of which complement the Pixel 6a's trio of color options. A built-in kickstand adds value to Tough Armor Case, allowing you to prop up your Pixel 6a for hands-free use.

3. Bcov Mandala Flower Space Leather Flip Phone Case for Pixel 6a Specifications Colors: 21 different design options Materials: PU leather Weight: 1.8 ounces Reasons to buy + A multitude of design options + Includes card slots and a kickstand + One of the least expensive Pixel 6a cases on this list Reasons to avoid - Drop protection isn't as extensive as other options

Sometimes you want a mix of style and substance for your smartphone case and the Bcov Mandala Flower Space Leather Flip Phone Case provides that for the Pixel 6a. The flower pattern on the exterior of the PU leather flip case is absolutely gorgeous, and if it's not to your taste, there are 20 other options to choose from. You're sure to find a Bcov flip case that suits your personal style.

Because your Pixel 6a is safely ensconced within the flip case, that 6.1-inch screen is protected against scratches and other potential sources of damage. Card slots on the interior of the case can hold up to two credit cards, and there's also a place to stash cash. You even get a kickstand for those times you want to sit back and watch a video on the Pixel 6a.

4. Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 6a Best leather case for Pixel 6a Specifications Colors: Black, Basalt, Terracotta, Cobalt Materials: Eco-tanned leather Weight: 1 ounce Reasons to buy + Slim and lightweight + Eye-catching colors Reasons to avoid - Other cases provide more drop protection

In a world of polycarbonate cases, the Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 6a stands out. That's a leather finish for this lightweight case, and you can choose from one of four colors. (The cobalt option, pictured here, really catches the eye in our opinion.)

Expect protection from scrapes and scratches, with a micro-fiber lining keeping your Pixel 6a in place. But the real advantage Bellroy enjoys is that it worked with Google on the fit and finish of its Pixel 6a leather case. Bellroy says its collaboration with Google resulted in a slim, exact fit that perfectly wraps around the Pixel 6a.

5. Caseology Parallax for Pixel 6a Specifications Colors: Black, Green, Blue Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Easy to grip + Military-grade protection Reasons to avoid - Adds some weight to your Pixel 6a

The Caseology Parallax case is another stylish-looking mainstay among smartphone cases that also delivers a lot of protection against drops. And it's available for Pixel 6a owners in three different colors that won't clash with your Google phone.

Caseology tests the case by dropping it 26 times from a 48-inch height, so you can be confident that your Pixel 6a will withstand an accidental drop. A grippy, textured side helps keep the case firmly in your hand, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't enjoy the hexagonal pattern on the Parallax case. Raised edges around the screen and camera bar add to the protection you'll get from the Caseology Parallax.

6. Teelevo Wallet Case for Google Pixel 6a Best Pixel 6a wallet case Specifications Colors: Black Purple Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Includes card slots + Built-in kickstand + Costs less than $20 Reasons to avoid - Plain exterior

Teelevo's Wallet Case brings a measure of multitasking to your Pixel 6a case. You can protect your phone — Teelevo uses a two-layer setup that's meant to absorb the shock of drops — while also carrying around credit cards in two secret compartments on the case's back. A built-in kickstand adds to all-in-one feel of the Teelevo Wallet Case.

Other Pixel 6a cases stand out more from the crowd, though if you want to add some flash, try the Wallet Case's purple option. But the reason to turn to Teelevo's option is for an affordable case that packs in plenty of features in addition to providing a home for your Pixel 6a.

7. Urban Armor Gear Scout Series for Pixel 6a Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.1 ounces Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty protection in a lightweight case + Slim frame Reasons to avoid - Just the black color option

If protection's just about the only thing you want from a Pixel 6a case, you'll want to consider Urban Armor Gear's Scout Series. UAG promises a case that meets military drop-test standards, and a scratch-resistant skid pads keep your Pixel 6a from suffering any surface damage as well. A raised area surrounding the screen keeps it from coming into contact with surfaces.

8. Cyrill Color Brick for Pixel 6a A minimalist Pixel 6a case Specifications Colors: Cream, dusk Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.4 ounces Reasons to buy + Nice matte feel + Stylish colors Reasons to avoid - Minimal features

Color Brick seems like a misnomer for this Pixel 6a case as there are just two color options available. At least they're pretty attractive — with the greenish Cream option in particular seeming like a good choice if you've got the Sage Pixel 6a.

But look beyond the colors for what the Cyrill Color Brick offers Pixel 6a owners — a modest level of protection in a slip-on case that doesn't add much bulk to your phone. The standout feature is likely the polycarbonate camera ring that keeps the Pixel 6a's dual rear lenses safe from harm. We also like the smooth matte feel of the Color Brick, which Cyrill claims is fingerprint-reistant.

9. Weycolor Google Pixel 6a Case Colorful options for your Pixel 6a case Specifications Colors: Black, Green, Purple, Yellow Materials: Silicone Weight: 1 ounce Reasons to buy + Lightest case on this list + Multiple color options Reasons to avoid - Fairly basic protection

A lot of the best Google Pixel 6a cases are pretty lightweight, but at 1 ounce, the Weycolor Google Pixel 6a Case may be the lightest option on the list. As a result, it may not boast extensive drop protection, but you are assured of some degree of defense from drops, thanks to the non-slip grip provided by the case's silicone material. A 2mm raised lip keeps the screen safe from drops, too.

What we really like about the Weycolor Google Pixel 6a case is how colorful it is. You get the standard black and green options that match the Sage and Charcoal Pixel 6a colors. But Weycolor also pushes out the boat with purple and yellow choices, too, when you really want your Pixel 6a case to stand out from the crowd.

10. Poetic Revolution Series Case for Google Pixel 6a All-purpose protection for the Pixel 6a Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Pink, Red Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 4.2 ounces Reasons to buy + Lots of colors + Extensive protection + Built-in kickstand Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Installing screen protector requires some care

The Poetic Revolution Series Case does not skimp on parts despite the fact that you can pick this Pixel 6a case for around $20. You get a durable case that resists shocks and keeps your Pixel 6a free from dust, along with a built-in screen protector that still allows you to use the Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint sensor. Don't like screen protectors? There's an extra front frame you can use with the Revolution Series instead.

A built-in kickstand allows for hands-free viewing in horizontal or portrait mode, and you've got five different color options. We think the red is the most handsome of the bunch.

How to choose the best Google Pixel 6a case for you

The first thing to do when shopping for a Pixel 6a case is to make sure that the case you're considering is designed specifically for Google's latest budget phone. It may seem obvious, but it's a very necessary step since the Pixel 6a is a completely different size than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Cases designed for those phones won't fit your Pixel 6a, even though all three phones share the same design. You can save yourself the headache of returning a case that's the wrong size by ensuring that you are, in fact, looking at one designed specifically for the 6a. (If you are looking for a case for one of those other phones, check out our guides to the best Google Pixel 6 cases and best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases.)

After that, it's a matter of determining what you look for in a case. If it's protection against any and all damage, look for cases that meet the military design spec, which ensures they'll withstand drops from a pre-determined height. Cases that meet that standard are more likely to keep your Pixel 6a safe.

If you want a case that goes beyond basic black, check out ones that have different color options available. There aren't as many colors on offer as there are with flagship phones from Samsung and Apple, but you should be able to find some case options that offer a color or design that appeals to you. In our guide to the best Google Pixel 6a cases, we mention color options to help with your search.

Finally, there's the matter of price. If you're opting for the Pixel 6a over other best phones, it's likely because you don't like to spend a lot on handset or their accessories. The good news is that most of the best Pixel 6a cases are available for less than $30, with some currently costing between $10 and $20 as of this writing.

How we pick the best Google Pixel 6a cases

We do call in phone cases for testing to see how well they fit a smartphone. But for our initial list, we depend on word-of-mouth and customer reviews to track down the most popular options for cases. As case makers tend to re-use established designs from other phones when a new device comes out, we do pay attention to trusted brands that have produced dependable cases in the past.

We base on rankings on a number of factors, including price, color options, special features and listed drop protection standards. We look to include a wide variety of options in our best Google Pixel 6a cases to account for different tastes.