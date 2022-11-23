Giants vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 12 Thanksgiving Day game online

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream features a pair of (7-3) teams looking to fight their way up the NFC Standings. The Giants are coming off a tough home loss to the Lions, while the Cowboys are fresh off a dominant road win in Minnesota. Both teams look at this NFL live stream as chance to move into sole possession of second place in the NFC East.

Giants vs Cowboys channel, start time The Giants vs Cowboys live stream airs Thursday (Nov. 24).

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9.30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Daniel Jones and the Giants would be very thankful for a bounce back win after a lackluster week 11 performance against the Lions. Jones, who last threw an interception in week 3, threw two picks in Sunday’s 31-18 loss to Detroit. Jones finished the day with 341 yards on 27-of-44 passing. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson became Jones’ number one target in the game catching nine passes for 100 yards, but his season is now over after suffering an ACL tear in the loss.

Robinson wasn’t alone on the injury report after the Giants’ loss. As of Monday, defensive backs Adoree Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (oblique) were both held out of practice as were center Joe Feliciano (neck) and right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck).

Another Giant looking to reassert himself in this game is running back Saquon Barkley who rushed for a season low 22 yards against the Lions averaging just 1.4 yards-per-carry, the fourth lowest in his career. Jones led New York’s rushing attack gaining 50 yards on the ground and running in a touchdown.

The Cowboys are not the team that anyone who needs a “bounce back game” wants to see. They are a top 10 defense in yards and they allow the fewest points-per-game in the NFL at 16.7. Dallas is also coming off their most dominant win of the season, beating the Vikings 40-3 in Minnesota. Heading into last week, the Vikings held a share of the best record in the NFL at 8-1, then Dallas had their way with them.

Dak Prescott threw just three incompletions on his way to a 276 yard day with two scores while running back Tony Pollard was the Cowboys’ leading rusher and receiver on the afternoon. Pollard racked up 80 yards on the ground and 109 yards on six catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Throughout the season, while the offense has dealt with injuries, the most consistent part of the Cowboys’ game has been their stout defensive attack. Last week, they sacked Kirk Cousins seven times. Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong came up with two sacks apiece in the win. Parsons is second in the NFL with 10 sacks on the season.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Cowboys as 9.5-point favorites to beat the Giants. This will mark the second meeting between these NFC East rivals. Dallas took their week 3 matchup in the Meadowlands, 23-16. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came up with an incredible one-handed catch that broke a 13-13 time in the fourth quarter.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Thursday (Nov. 24)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Cowboys live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Cowboys.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond CAN watch Giants vs Cowboys on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.30 p.m. GMT Thursday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Cowboys live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.