GameStop PS5 restock coming today — possible time and how to get yours

GameStop will have PS5 restock today (Tuesday, December 28). This could be one of your last chances to score a console before the end of the year.

GameStop will have this PS5 Digital Bundle available for $704. It's not clear if it will be exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members or open to everyone. (Although GameStop's last few restocks have been for members only). The restock will likely occur at 11 a.m. ET, according to console tracker Lord Restock.

PS5 Digital Edition: $704 @ GameStop

GameStop will soon offer this PS5 Digital bundle for $704. It includes the PS5 Digital console, an extra DualSense controller, PowerA DualSense Two Controller Charger, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, $50 PlayStation Store gift card, and a $100 GameStop gift card.

It was announced over the summer that GameStop would be giving Pro members early access to restocks. The retailer has offered premium reward cardholders priority access ever since and we don't expect that system to change any time soon.

GameStop also puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. These packages include items like an extra controller, physical games, and often some form of digital credit or a PlayStation Plus membership. If you're looking for a standalone console, then this GameStop PS5 restock isn't the one for you.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

