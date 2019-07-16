Galaxy Note 10 Benchmarks Leak: How Fast Is It?

Just when we thought there was no Samsung Galaxy Note 10 information left to leak, a screenshot surfaced on Twitter today showing Geekbench scores for the smartphone packed with a new Exynos 9825 chip.

The benchmark scores, shared by notorious Samsung insider Ice Universe, suggest Samsung is closer than ever to closing the speed gap between its smartphones and Apple's iPhones.

In both single- and multi-core tests, the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 10 performed better than the Galaxy S10. (This is pretty impressive considering we found the Galaxy S10 is faster than any previous Android phones when we conducted our own benchmark trials.) The Note 10 scored a 4495 in the single-core test, and a 10223 in the multi-core one.

Galaxy Note10 Geekbench Exynos 9825！ pic.twitter.com/ISIfpFsN5yJuly 16, 2019

This comes after Qualcomm, the maker of the Snapdragon 855 processor, announced a new version of the platform that currently powers the Galaxy S10 phones and the OnePlus 7 series. Until now, it was assumed the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 would feature the Snapdragon 855, too, so the Exynos 9825 Geekbench scores are an interesting twist.

It's important to differentiate that Galaxy Note 10 phones sold in the U.S. will still likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855; but the leak suggests Note 10 phones sold outside of the U.S. will have the new Exynos 9825 processor.

We'll know the official processor details on August 7th at Samsung's highly-anticipated Unpacked event. Until then, stay up to date with the latest Galaxy Note 10 news on our rumors page.