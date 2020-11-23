Forget iPhones: This $179 Android is the best Black Friday phone deal

Black Friday deals are here, and with all the prices being slashed now is the best time to get yourself a brand new phone.

The best deal we’ve seen so far isn’t an iPhone or a Samsung, it’s the Moto G Power for just $179 on Amazon . This Android phone has teh best phone battery life we’ve ever seen, and it’s currently $70 off the regular price.

Moto G Power: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Moto G Power has the best battery life we've ever seen in a smartphone, lasting an epic 16 hours in our testing. You also get a 6.4-inch full HD screen, solid Snapdragon 665 performance and a capable triple camera system.View Deal

We’re all about pushing phones to their limits here at Tom’s Guide, and this phone seriously impressed in our Moto G Power review. Its 5,000 mAh battery lasted an amazing 16 hours and 10 minutes in our testing.

The Moto G Power also packs a 6.4-inch display with Full HD resolution, 64GB of storage, microSD card support, and a triple lens rear camera system. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 4GB of RAM, which is typical for this price range.

We had just a couple of complaints. The display could be more colorful, and you don't get an optical zoom for the camera. But those trade-offs are more than worth it now that you can score this phone for just $179.

